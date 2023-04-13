A good tote bag is worth its weight in gold — especially one that works no matter where you are going or what you are doing. Recently, I took the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack on a trip to Mexico City because I wanted something other than my purse to use while out and about exploring the town. Much to my surprise, I'd enlisted the help of one of the most versatile travel bags I've ever encountered — it is three bags in one, after all.

This tote was convenient to pack because it folds down to the size of a paperback book and I could add it to my laptop case when not in use. But, if you were to carry it on the plane, it fits under an airplane seat without being too bulky. It is the perfect cross between a duffle bag, a backpack, and a purse. From running errands around town, hiking, shopping, sightseeing, or even going on an adventure, it carries your essentials effortlessly.

As previously mentioned, the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack boasts impressive versatility, and users can easily customize its multitasking design with its three different carrying options — by hand, over your shoulder, or even on your back like a traditional backpack. I was carrying it on my shoulder as I was shopping around the streets of Mexico City’s La Condesa neighborhood to keep my wallet handy while shopping, but seamlessly turned it into a backpack as soon as we walked into the National Museum of Anthropology because I wanted to be hands-free and careful around all the beautiful artifacts.

I also found the pack to be quite strong and durable. Like many of Patagonia’s products, this one is made of 100 percent recycled nylon and is weather resistant with its durable and waterproof silicone and polyurethane coatings, which is good news if your trip forecast will be plagued with inclement weather.

Beyond its multipurpose exterior, the Black Hole Tote Pack is also stocked with thoughtful features to delight any traveler. The internal compression straps and the bungee cord are game changers because you can really stuff the convertible backpack to the brim, and still have room to close it with the large zipper at the top.

There's also an internal zippered pocket, which acts as prime storage to keep essentials like your wallet, keys, and smartphone secure, whereas the external zippered pocket will prove to be more useful to stow away less valuable (but still highly precious) travel items like sunglasses, lip balm, or sunscreen — a.k.a. things that you might need in a pinch and don't want to dig through inside your bag for. I also appreciated the two stretch-mesh water-bottle pockets on the outside; I could store away both my reusable bottles as I walked around the city and did not worry about running out of water.

Pockets aside, one thing that really surprised me was how comfortable the bag was to carry. I am always cautious of how traditional backpack harnesses will fit my somewhat shorter frame. But, the ones on the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack are adjustable and made from highly breathable mesh, so not only does it fit like a glove, but it also doesn’t get too sweaty or uncomfortable with extended use. They also neatly tuck away when using the pack over your shoulder or holding it in your hand — another unexpectedly thoughtful design feature.

With a 27-liter capacity and a 15.5-inch by 10.3-inch by 8-inch frame, this pack can fit a lot of stuff, and I found it so helpful that I got rid of my hefty travel purse and put everything I needed in this bag for most of my trip. When not in use, it weighs 13 ounces and can be stuffed into its pocket for easy packing, which is why it's been dubbed as the best “just-in-case” bag by REI shoppers. One reviewer wrote, “I purchased this packable tote bag just in case my daypack was too small for the conference I was going to. This bag was a lifesaver and went above and beyond for an entire week."

Another customer called it a “perfect travel bag” because of its versatility, which is what I appreciated as well during my travels: “I love the bag because of how functional it is. The top straps are long enough to carry it under your arm (a common problem with these bags). It's perfect for conferences, groceries, walking around town, bike commutes, and trips to the dog park."

I hate to admit it, but I got the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack with the intent of shoving it in my suitcase and using it only if needed while traveling. But after it proved to be so useful in Mexico City, I find myself reaching for it regularly. Outside of traveling, it is the perfect size to carry groceries, my gym gear, or anything I need for a day out and about. So, if you are looking for a great multi-purposeful bag (and a backup for extra storage when you're traveling), this is the one for you.

I know I will be bringing the Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote Pack along for all my travels this year and beyond. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and get one for yourself at REI. If its almost-$100 price tag is a bit of a deterrent, don't fret; keep scrolling to shop some of the best (and affordable) convertible backpacks that can also be used as tote bags, everyday purses, and more.

