Traveling Internationally Soon? Here's Why You Should Renew or Apply for a New Passport ASAP

The U.S. State Department is currently processing 500,000 passports a week.

By Staff Author
Published on March 24, 2023
An illustration of a passport and boarding pass
Photo:

Mehroz Kapadia

Travelers looking to get or renew a passport will most likely experience a major delay as the State Department is currently processing hundreds of thousands applications.

“We’ve had an unprecedented demand for renewed travel,” United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, who noted that the state department is currently processing 500,000 passport applications a week — which is 30 to 40 percent higher than last year. 

Blinken’s testimony also revealed the behind-the-scenes work being done to shorten the turnaround time including an “intense effort” and full-time operation to build back the workflow to enable a smoother processing of both passport and visa requests. The State Department has also launched a task force, opened several satellite offices, and hired staff to increase capacity & phone lines.

The State Department's website shares the current passport processing time is 10 to 13 weeks for the routine service, and 7 to 9 weeks for the expedited service, and has encouraged individuals who are planning an international trip to to apply or renew a passport as quickly as possible.

One of the most promising updates was provided about the new online renewal pilot which was first announced last year, where travelers can renew their passport online. Over 500,000 passports are currently in the renewal phase via the online portal, according to the State Department.

New applications to the online portal have since been halted as the office learns from the process t o scale it for the future. Blinken shared he doesn’t see why more people shouldn’t be able to renew their passports online without the hassle of going into a passport center, and that 65% of passports could eventually be processed online in the future. 

Last year, the U.S. State Department processed a record-setting 22 million passports, and early indications forecast that 2023 could exceed that amount.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Close-up of American passport filled with stamps
Why You Should Renew Your Passport Now If You Plan to Travel Abroad This Summer
USA passport world travel
Here's How Long It Takes to Renew a Passport
An illustration of a passport and airplane ticket
You Can Renew Your U.S. Passport Online This Month — What to Know
A row of colorful houses and palm trees in the Dominican Republic
10 Best Places to Retire Around the World
An illustration of a woman holding a passport and suitcase
You'll Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online Starting Next Year — What to Know
Woman Holds US Passport With COVID-19 Vaccination Card
The U.S. Will Stop Honoring Expired Passports As of July 1 — What to Know
Diffterent forms of identification. Three social security cards on top of a birth certificate covered by two american passports.
Here's What Renewing Your U.S. Passport Online Is Actually Like
U.S. passports
How to Get a New Passport As Quickly As Possible
A temple over a river in Bhutan
We Traveled to Bhutan Before Its Reopening — Here's What to Know Before You Go
United States Passport
How to Check the Status of Your Passport Application
Jennifer Cookoe, head of Africa for the Center for Advanced International Studies, shows off her passport
How to Renew Your Passport This Year (Video)
Baby Airport Travel Passport
How to Get Your Baby a U.S. Passport, According to a New Mom
Mail-in voting stickers
A State-by-state Guide on Absentee Voting in the U.S.
Asian family loading luggage into their car, with their daughter
9 Steps to Get You Ready to Move Abroad
Passport
You Can Renew Your Passport Within 24 Hours With Fedex (Video)
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development