These Cloud-like $23 Slippers Are Even Comfy and Supportive Enough for Shoppers With Foot Pain

It pays to dress comfortably any time of year, but winter especially calls for curling up in your softest, coziest outfits, whether you’re on the road or on the couch. And while you may already have plenty of sweatpants and bathrobes that fit the bill, it’s a great time to upgrade your comfy slippers, too. Case in point: We just found the ridiculously fuzzy and plush Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers on sale at Amazon for under $25.



These best-selling women’s open-toe slippers, a convincing dupe of a wildly popular name-brand version, feature faux fur on all sides that’s designed to keep your feet ultra-warm but still give them some breathing room. They also have a memory foam footbed and an anti-slip rubber sole, so you don’t have to worry about them falling off as you trot around your hotel or home. Plus, they’re super cute, with that stylish cross-band design and 10 color options, ranging from caramel to light pink to navy blue.



To buy: amazon.com, $23

While the Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers are certainly ideal to wear inside your home, you can also take them on the go; they’re made to be waterproof and, thanks to that footbed, sturdy enough to handle walking through a hotel or shuffling around a spa. You can pop them on while on your way out the door or pack them in your suitcase for use once you’ve arrived at your destination. And there’s no doubt that you’ll find plenty of opportunities to sport them, whether you’re looking to avoid walking barefoot on a hotel carpet or taking a lovely stroll down a tree-lined avenue.

Caring for these slippers is easy, as they’re hand washable and just need to air dry flat. Best of all, though, is the fact that the slippers — which come in sizes 5 to 10 — are seriously low-priced, with options starting at just $23 (that’s almost 25 percent off their usual cost). If you’re looking to upgrade your own wardrobe or a loved one’s this winter, now is the perfect time to nab a pair.

More than 20,000 Amazon customers have already given the shoes their five-star stamp of approval. “Not only are they cute, but they are [also] super comfortable,” wrote one shopper, adding that they’re particularly great in helping to “regulate feet temperature.” But they’re even comfy enough for people with injuries, too, as evidenced by one shopper who raved that they were supportive for their “pretty bad foot injury that acts up,” saying, “they did the trick! Plus they’re very soft and cute.” They continued that they “liked them well enough to buy three more to use as gifts this year.”



Another person said they love wearing these slippers during travel, stating they’re “extremely good quality for the price” and “great for any season of the year.” That’s probably because, as one shopper explains, their hard bottom makes them perfect for walking on any surface: “You can wear them all over the house and hardwood floors and still have arch support. They are crazy soft!” And they’re not the only customer that thinks so. A third person said the slippers feel like “walking on clouds,” adding that they’re “incredibly cozy” and well worth the low price. “I’ve owned really expensive slippers, and they can’t even compete.”

With the Parlovable Women’s Cross Band Slippers, your feet will be ready for a winter full of all the comfort and style you could want — on the plane, in the hotel, at the spa, and wherever else your travels take you. Hurry though, and snag them while they’re still under $25 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

