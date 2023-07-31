Paris Will Soon Allow Swimming in the Seine for the First Time in Over 100 Years

Following the 2024 Olympics, Paris will open three official bathing sites where visitors and residents alike can go for a swim.

Published on July 31, 2023
People sitting along the River Seine by the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France
Photo:

John Harper/Getty Images

Paris will allow people to swim in the Seine following the 2024 Olympics for the first time in more than 100 years.

Athletes will first swim in the famous river as part of the Paris 2024 Olympics for open water swimming, paratriathlon, and triathlon competitions, according to the city. Then in 2025, Paris will open three official bathing sites where visitors and residents alike can go for a swim.

“At the Paris 2024 Games, the athletes will inaugurate swimming in the river with the organization of Olympic events. A revival that will pave the way for aquatic leisure,” the city wrote in a statement. “It's been a long-held dream, and it's well on its way to finally coming true. Swimming in the Seine in complete safety will be possible!”

Swimming in the river was officially banned in 1923 but remained popular for years after. However, the pastime eventually lost its appeal around the 1960s “due to a deterioration in water quality.” The Seine was also used as an official venue for swimming events during the first Olympic Games in Paris in 1900.

When the swimming venues open to the public in 2025, they will be located at Bras Marie, Bras de Grenelle, and in Bercy. Each swimming area will be marked off with buoys and will include a pontoon to access them.

Each swimming area will also include spaces for changing, showering, and storing belongings.

In order to make swimming a reality, the city of Paris has been working to improve the water quality of the Seine. This summer, the city is installing a pair of disinfection units from the Paris region public sanitation service wastewater treatment plants. And next year, the city plans to commission a rainwater storage basin.

The city has also ruled that boats docked along the Seine must connect to the city’s wastewater network.

While swimming is still a while away, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the Seine now with a cruise, a picnic on the banks of the river, or just going for a stroll to take in the sights.

