2 American Tourists Caught Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower Overnight

The two men were found the next morning by a security guard.

By
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023
Eiffel Tower and Seine river at sunrise, Paris, France
Photo:

Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

It’s been a summer filled with instances of bad behavior for travelers visiting the most historic and iconic destinations in Europe.

This week, two inebriated American tourists entered a restricted zone in Paris’ famed Eiffel Tower and slept overnight, according to the BBC.

The two men snuck into the area and passed out and were awoken by a guard the following morning during a routine security sweep, according to the news outlet. The incident prompted emergency personnel to investigate, a delay in opening of the Eiffel Tower to ticket holders by an hour. 

The men slept between the second and third levels of the tower, according to the media report, and did not pose any additional security threat beyond trespassing. 

The Eiffel Tower stands 1,084 feet tall, and welcomes over 7 million annual visitors, according to the official site.  

In a separate incident this month, a woman in Rome, Italy was flagged by security for trespassing and climbing on the famed Trevi Fountain to fill a personal water bottle.

In Rome, a couple was filmed etching their names into the Colosseum earlier this summer, and was subsequently shamed on social media by Rome’s government. 

Europe has seen a surge of travelers visiting destinations as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and travelers can move more freely across the continent. 

“American visitor volumes 55 percent above the 2022 peak season, with London, Paris and Dublin being the top destinations” the European Travel Commission shared in a recent “European Tourism: Trends & Prospects” report.

For travelers looking to step up their travel etiquette, Travel + Leisure has a dedicated section for best practices when traveling including the ‘12 Most Annoying Things You Can Do as a Tourist Abroad.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Empty Streets in Dublin City center
Aer Lingus Is Launching 2 Routes to Dublin From These U.S. Cities
The pool and exterior of Rush Creek Lodge in Yosemite
This Hotel Near Yosemite Is Offering Free Spa Treatments to Guests Who Volunteer to Clean the Park
The Trevi Fountain in Rome, Italy
Tourist Caught Climbing on Trevi Fountain to Fill Water Bottle — Watch the Video
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
This Frontier Sale Ending Tomorrow Has 90% Off Select Fares — Here's What to Know
An illustration of a suitcase with a passport in the pocket
This Passport Expediting Service Will Send You a New One in Up to 3 Days — or Give You Your Money Back
Aerial photo luxury mansion estate houses in West Palm Beach FL USA
Delta Will Soon Fly From New York to These 2 Florida Destinations — Just in Time for Winter Travel
A Spirit Airlines airplane taxis for takeoff at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado
Spirit's Latest Sale Has $45 Flights to Miami, Las Vegas, More — and It Ends Tonight
The Forbidden City in Beijing, China
United Airlines to Resume Daily Service to Beijing From This U.S. City — Here's When
Fire damage is seen on Saturday August 12, 2023 in Lahaina, HI
The Aftermath of Maui Wildfires: Airlines Waive Fees and Travelers Are Advised Not to Visit
JetBlue planes at LaGuardia Airport
There May Be Fewer Flights out of NYC-area Airports Through October — Here’s Why
San Juan, Puerto Rico
This Low-cost Airline Is Launching the First Nonstop Flight Between Puerto Rico and Delaware
Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
What the Historic Town of Lāhainā, the Maui Town Affected by the Wildfires, Means to Its Residents
A Southwest Airlines check-in counter
Southwest Airlines to Make Same-day Standby Free for All Customers — What to Know
Sunset over the Caribbean Sea by George Town, Grand Cayman
This Airline Has Flights to the Cayman Islands for Under $300 — but You'll Have to Book Soon
Joe Biden designates Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument
There's a New Monument Near the Grand Canyon Honoring Tribal Nations
Maui
10 Ways to Help Maui Amid Devastating Fires