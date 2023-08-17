2 American Tourists Caught Sleeping in the Eiffel Tower Overnight

It’s been a summer filled with instances of bad behavior for travelers visiting the most historic and iconic destinations in Europe.



This week, two inebriated American tourists entered a restricted zone in Paris’ famed Eiffel Tower and slept overnight, according to the BBC.



The two men snuck into the area and passed out and were awoken by a guard the following morning during a routine security sweep, according to the news outlet. The incident prompted emergency personnel to investigate, a delay in opening of the Eiffel Tower to ticket holders by an hour.



The men slept between the second and third levels of the tower, according to the media report, and did not pose any additional security threat beyond trespassing.



The Eiffel Tower stands 1,084 feet tall, and welcomes over 7 million annual visitors, according to the official site.



In a separate incident this month, a woman in Rome, Italy was flagged by security for trespassing and climbing on the famed Trevi Fountain to fill a personal water bottle.

In Rome, a couple was filmed etching their names into the Colosseum earlier this summer, and was subsequently shamed on social media by Rome’s government.



Europe has seen a surge of travelers visiting destinations as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and travelers can move more freely across the continent.



“American visitor volumes 55 percent above the 2022 peak season, with London, Paris and Dublin being the top destinations” the European Travel Commission shared in a recent “European Tourism: Trends & Prospects” report.



