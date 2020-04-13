There's even special new content from Olaf, our favorite snowman from "Frozen."

This New Disney Site Will Keep Families Entertained for Hours With Videos, Games, Recipes, and More (Video)

We all could use some magic in our lives right now, and who better to provide than the most magical company on earth?

On April 6, Disney launched Disney Magic Moments, a brand new website where kids (and adults) can enjoy Disney-related activities while they’re stuck at home.

Many people are trying to find ways to entertain (or educate) themselves while they are under their state’s or city’s stay-at-home or quarantine orders. While staying at home all the time to help stop the spread of coronavirus is a responsible thing to do, it also limits what you can do for fun.

“#DisneyMagicMoments lets you experience the magic of Disney wherever you may be. Enjoy Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic with stories, videos, and activities to inspire imagination and discovery among kids, fans, and families alike,” it says on the Disney Magic Moments website.

Among the many activities (which are suitable for all members of the family) are special digital series like a Frozen-themed video series featuring everyone’s favorite snowman, At Home with Olaf. Other digital series include a Pixar drawing tutorial, storytime with various celebrities reading children’s books, and JAMMitors, a series of janitors playing percussion.

“Normally [JAMMitors] would be sharing their syncopated sounds at EPCOT using all sorts of different items they find around the park. Today, they are sharing their #VoicesFromHome — using pots and pans, trash cans and even an old tire,” it says on the Disney Parks blog.

In addition to the series available on Disney Magic Moments, adults can enjoy Disney recipes and special backgrounds for their Zoom video calls. Kids can also access content from National Geographic, and the whole family can take a virtual ride on the It’s A Small World ride or the Magic Happens parade in Disneyland.