Apple Just Launched At-home Holiday Projects to Keep Your Kids Busy Until 2021

Apple's new "Make Your Holiday" program has activities for the whole family.

Apple is here to ensure your holiday season is merry and bright, even if you’re staying at home.

On Thursday, Apple announced its new “Make Your Holiday” program, a virtual six-week series of creative experiences for families and kids of all ages to come and create together.

“Add a bit of fun and creativity to the holidays this year,” Apple shared in its new project booklet. “In this Project Book, you’ll find easy-to-do projects and ideas for sharing gratitude, giving thoughtfully, and celebrating festively. And the best part — your family and friends can create together whether near or far.”

The activities include gratitude projects like “Gratitude Grams,” which Apple says helps people “express your gratitude for a person, place, pet, or thing you and your family are thankful for during this time of year using the Notes app on iPad.”

There are also guides for kids and parents on photography where you can “get ideas for creating fun group portraits that can be gifted to family and friends.”

The new holiday kit also comes with instructions on how to create a colorful and fun virtual holiday party invitations using apps like Notes and Photos. It provides step-by-step instructions so people of all technological skill levels can follow along.

The holiday kit even comes with instructions on how you can make an epic holiday playlist and even some cover art to go with it for your absolutely lit at-home festivities, too.

Beyond the kit, from Nov. 19 - Dec. 31, Apple will also be offering live online sessions led by Apple Store Creatives and talent, including Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr., so craft makers can take their holiday projects to the next level. Make sure to reserve a spot early. To grab a seat in the session, download the creative project book, and to see everything Apple at Home has to offer this season, check out the website now.