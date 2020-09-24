Airbnb Teamed Up With Bill Nye and Olivia Wilde to Create Online Field Trips for Kids

We’ve all had to make adjustments since the coronavirus pandemic began, but perhaps nobody more so than children. In March, kids were asked to abruptly go from in-person to online learning and now are asked to either continue online or juggle some type of hybrid education. To help them — and their parents — make the most of their time at home, and to bring a little whimsy to their lives again, Airbnb is introducing a new collection of Online Experiences known as Field Trips. And they include appearances by some beloved actors and scientists.

These experiences, Airbnb explained, are designed for “parents to broaden their kids’ horizons and supplement their core curriculum.” One person signing on to help is none other than Bill Nye, you know, the science guy.

"We want everyone, kids especially, to be curious,” Nye said in a statement. “Asking questions and seeking answers is how we make discoveries and learn about the world around us. We’ll encourage questions and share facts with a new generation about some of this year’s hottest topics in science. It’ll be a blast."

These experiences are meant to act as an extracurricular activity, which may be more important than ever before. As Airbnb noted, according to a new study of parents, participation in extracurricular activities is down 30 percent for children that typically take part in at least one during an average week.

“As a mother of young children, I’ve been navigating the challenges of at-home education with my own family this year,” Wilde added in the statement. “Now more than ever, I believe the stories we tell our children today are an integral part of who they become tomorrow. I’m delighted to offer this experience to encourage storytelling that fosters empathy, awareness, and curiosity.”

But that’s not all. Parents and children can choose from more than 75 different experiences, including a leopard safari in Sri Lanka, working with an archaeologist to uncover Pompeii, learning about the art of origami and the essence of Japan, and much more.