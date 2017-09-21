Parenting

What It's Really Like to Do Wine Country With an Infant, According to a New Mom
Taking a nursing three-month-old baby to wine country may sound misguided, but as I experienced firsthand, it's actually a great idea — especially with advance planning and managed expectations.
I Went Glamping With My Infant Daughter — Here's What I Learned
At four and five months old, we took our baby girl on two glamping adventures — one in a tiny cabin near Big Bear, California, and another in a platform tent resort in the Adirondacks.
This Mother-Daughter Duo Can Help You Travel For Nearly Free
After mom of five Pam Iorg passed on her love of travel to her daughter Alex Payne, the two figured out how to "hack" credit card miles and points to vacation on the cheap and started a blog to share their tips.
How to Volunteer While Traveling With Your Kids
Looking for meaningful travel? Volunteering lets you give back and grow as a family.
What to Know If You're Traveling While Pregnant
Your guide to cruising, road tripping, and flying when pregnant, including how to prepare, what to pack, when to go, and more.
These Two Dads Share How They're Earning an Income While Traveling the World—and Teaching Their Son About Money Along the Way
Rafael Gondim and Court King became entrepreneurs when they bought a catamaran and founded The Wind Expedition. They are now earning income while traveling the world and teaching their son how to seize the financial moment.
Meet the Mom’s Making Activity Backpacks to Help Kids Stay Off Screens While Traveling
TernPaks aims to take the stress out of traveling with kids one backpack at a time.
This Mom Built an App to Help Parents Travel with Kids, and Has These 4 Tips to Share
A lover of travel, Maud Maciak realized how difficult it could be with a child in tow. That's why she launched Gowhee, an app to help traveling parents everywhere. Here are her tips for family travel and making your dreams come true.
21 Babymoon Ideas for Every Type of Traveler
6 Unexpected Kid-friendly Destinations That Offer Plenty of Adventure, History, and Culture
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's Quarantine Hobby Might Give You Nightmares
This Luxurious Singapore Hotel Was Made for New Moms and Their Babies

Apple Just Launched At-home Holiday Projects to Keep Your Kids Busy Until 2021

Apple's new "Make Your Holiday" program has activities for the whole family.

Hyundai Just Made an Electric Car for Kids That Can Read Their Emotions
'Baby Shark' Is Now the Most-viewed Youtube Video of All Time
Living With Your Parents During the Pandemic? Orbit Wants to Keep Them Busy so You Can Date Again
Airbnb Teamed Up With Bill Nye and Olivia Wilde to Create Online Field Trips for Kids
Kimpton's Chief Virtual Learning Officers Will Help Make Remote School Days a Breeze
Los Angeles County Bans Trick-or-treating This Halloween Due to Coronavirus Risks
How Living Around the World Shaped This Traveler's View of What It Means to Be a Black American
This Disney World Resort Has a Special 'Schoolcation' Offer With Supervised Remote Learning
Disney's New Wheelchair-friendly Costumes Are Truly Halloween Magic
This Mom Couldn’t Find Travel-themed Children’s Books With Characters That Look Like Her Son — So She Published Her Own
A Resort in Mexico Is Helping Kids With Remote Learning With Ocean-facing Study Cabanas, a Poolside Screen Doctor, and After-school Sports
An Adorable 3-year-old Just Became the Youngest Person to Summit This 10,000-foot Mountain
Ritz-Carlton Just Launched a Puerto Rico Summer Camp for Kids That Will Make Their Parents Jealous
Shake Shack Wants to Help Families Bring the Magic of Summer Camp Home
Young Children Who Grow Up With Dogs Are Better Behaved, New Study Finds
YouTube Launched a Digital Summer Camp for Kids With Virtual Trips, Arts and Crafts, and More
5 Tips for Stress-free Camping With Kids, According to Experts
10 Mistakes to Avoid When Traveling With Kids, According to Samantha Brown
The Metropolitan Opera Is Offering a Ridiculously Cool Virtual Summer Camp — and It's Free (Video)
Fiona the Hippo Is Hosting an Online Crafting Class This Weekend
Surprise Your Kids With a Disney Princess Zoom Call
This Traveling Family Is Still Creating 'Bucket List' Moments, Even Though Their Adventures Are on Hold
This Baby Yoda-themed Monopoly Game Is Perfect for ‘Mandalorian’ Fans
Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ on Broadway Is Offering a Free Online Theater Course for Kids
12 Ways to Video Chat With Friends and Family While Social Distancing
