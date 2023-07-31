Atlantis Paradise Island is celebrating its 25th year by bringing guests all-new experiences like renovated suites, a reimagined casino, and now, a delicious new dining venue that’s worth building an entire trip around.

In July, the famed resort in the Bahamas welcomed Paranza, the new restaurant by award-winning chef Michael White.

White, known for his popular restaurants Ai Fiori, Osteria Morini, and Marea, opened Paranza, which he calls a “love letter to Italy,” at The Cove, the resort’s all-suite retreat. He's in good company, serving guests alongside Atlantis's other celebrity chef spots that include Nobu from chef Nobu Matsuhisa and Fish by chef José Andrés.

“Paranza at Atlantis Paradise Island is the most important opening in my culinary career since Marea,” White told Travel + Leisure. “I've been fortunate to have quite a few milestones in my career, but getting back on track and seeing people traveling again and going to restaurants and enjoying it is why it's so special.”

White’s menu at Paranza will once again highlight his preferred Italian cuisine, including house-made pasta, seafood, and modern takes on classic dishes including island-ready bites of amberjack with citrus Fresno chilis and basil; red snapper with Ligurian olives and finger lime; and scampi with langoustine, fennel, lemon confit, and Oscietra caviar.

The menu continues with the antipasti course with bites of truffled beef tartare with Parmigiano-Reggiano and bottarga; grilled octopus with pancetta borlotti beans and rosemary vinaigrette; and frittura di Paranza, with crispy calamari, shrimp, zucchini, and lemon tocco.

There’s also the primi course, offering linguine with squid ink, mixed seafood, Calabrian chili paste, and breadcrumbs, and entrees like grilled swordfish with Sicilian caponata, zucchini, and salsa pepe uva.

However, no meal here is complete without dessert, including dark chocolate mousse cake with vanilla gelato and coconut rice pudding topped with tropical fruits.

“As the only resort in the region to have three standalone Michelin chef experiences, Atlantis Paradise Island’s incredible food and beverage team continues to be a culinary leader by introducing trailblazing concepts and offerings that cater to a variety of traveler tastes,” Audrey Oswell, president and managing director of Atlantis Paradise Island, said in a statement. “With Paranza, chef White skillfully captures the essence of Italian coastal cuisine, adding another wonderful dining option for our guests.”

Kovah Duncombe/Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island

As for the space itself, that came together thanks to Jeffrey Beers International, who pulled in the natural Bahamian landscape colors like vibrant blues and soft, white sand beaches, pairing it with touches of Italian charm with fine leather furnishings and rich, dark woods. Though the best seat in the house is underneath the wooden pergola on the patio, so you can soak in the evening sun.

“I am excited to be open and excited to be working with Atlantis,” White added. “They've been so supportive of the project and getting it off the ground and providing something new for guests. There are so many exciting things going on at the property right now, and I'm fortunate to be among them.”

Reservations for Paranza are now open. See more about the restaurant, and the entire resort, at atlantisbahamas.com.