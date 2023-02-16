This Northern California Town Now Has Luxe Mirrored Cabins — Each With Private Hot Tubs

The appeal of mirrored cabins is undeniable. Their striking design is not only made for the Instagram era but also gives the illusion of invisibility by perfectly blending in with their surroundings, delivering privacy and a memorable experience. So no wonder mirrored dwellings have been popping up all across the country — from the mountains of Tennessee to the California coastline. The latest example is Paradise Ranch, a new off-the-grid glamping property sitting on 50 waterfront acres in Three Rivers, California, just outside Sequoia National Park. It opened in summer 2022.

Kenneth Willardt

Founded by Danish fashion photographer Kenneth Williard, the modern ranch features three glamping tents and four mirrored cabins hidden among the rocky landscape and lush trees, with views of the Kaweah River. Each of the houses, built by the Estonian building and hospitality company ÖÖD House (which is also behind this mirrored Tulum rental) delivers all the conveniences of modern-day living blended with stylish Danish minimalism. The walls are clad in dramatic dark wood paneling—a result of the Japanese technique Shou Sugi Ban which consists of charring the wood surface to make it waterproof, that Williard finished in a herringbone pattern. Floor-to-ceiling windows let plenty of sunlight in, allowing guests to wake up to 180-degree views.

Sun-heated floors, lounge and work areas complement the interiors. And outside, a patio with a private hot tub is the perfect way to end the day. Some of the dwellings also have pizza ovens, a Hibachi grill, and firepits.

“I looked everywhere for the most interesting and beautiful tiny houses, and when I saw the mirror houses from ÖÖD House, I immediately knew this is [eco-friendly]. The fact that no one sees the houses in nature, but you see nature is the big new idea,” Williard told Travel+Leisure.

Guests also have a cedar barrel sauna at their disposal, with a “hammock camp” by the river in the works, too. And while the ranch is all about bringing travelers closer to Mother Nature and off-the-grid living, high-speed internet is still available for those who are not ready to completely disconnect from the world.

Guests can fill their days at Paradise Ranch with scenic hikes in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, thrilling whitewater rafting on the Kaweah River (one of the country’s steepest), or simply taking in the beautiful Sierra Nevada mountain views.

Nightly rates at Paradise Ranch start at $296 for the tents and $444 for the mirrored cabins.