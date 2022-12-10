Plush Robes From This Editor-loved Brand Sold Every 60 Seconds During Cyber Week — and They’re on Sale Again

One of the easiest ways to recreate the luxurious feeling of staying at a nice hotel when you’re not traveling is by investing in a bathrobe. But, not just any plain old robe will suffice; it has to be a Parachute robe. After all, each one is made with the finest materials to ensure that the wearer is wrapped in ultimate coziness and comfort.

Parachute fans know that the brand’s popular robes were recently marked down during Cyber Week — in fact, a representative from the brand told us in a press email that a robe sold every 60 seconds — and for a limited time, you’ll have another opportunity to score more discounts thanks to a special sale event. Right now, you can use the code COZY20 at checkout to save 20 percent off Parachute’s lineup of reviewer-loved bathrobes, like the Cloud Cotton Bathrobe, which comes approved by T+L editors and just $88 today.

Pro tip: These luxe bathrobes aren’t the only things that you can expect savings on; the COZY20 discount code also applies to Parachute’s comfy repertoire of loungewear offerings for men, women, and children, so make sure to check that out while you’re shopping (especially if you’re looking for more gift inspiration).

This impressive deal will only last until Tuesday, December 13, giving you just enough time to pick up your favorite style or put the finishing touches on your holiday shopping. Trust us, you don’t want to sleep on this rare sale. Keep scrolling to find your new bathrobe soulmate from Parachute’s surprise sale. (Psst, you can take the Robe Quiz to find your perfect style.) Hurry, certain sizes and colors are already selling out!

Waffle Robe

Dreaming of the spa day you had during your last vacation? The Waffle Robe’s lightweight and softly textured construction channels the same luxuriousness and softness as the ones used in popular spas so you can bring all of the relaxation and pampering to your bathroom at home. Made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, this comfy pick has a folded collar, customizable waist tie, and two deep side pockets.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $104 with code COZY20 (originally $129)

Cloud Cotton Robe

This editor-favorite bathrobe was designed with laidback lounging in mind with its soft and fluffy four-ply design, which is made with Turkish cotton to ensure that it’s still breathable and lightweight. The relaxed-fitting Cloud Cotton Robe also features two hidden pockets, so you can keep your smartphone, snacks, television remote, and other lazy day essentials close by. And, it’s available in seven colors.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $88 with code COZY20(originally $109)

Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

For the person that’s always cold or just prefers a little extra heft from their bathrobe, the Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is for you. Its plush-like texture instantly blankets you in lasting comfort and warmth, all while simultaneously making you feel like you’re staying at a five-star resort with its shawl collar and cozy drape. It comes equipped with two convenient side pockets and is available in six fun colors.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $88 with code COZY20 (originally $109)

Linen Robe

Crafted with 100 percent European flax, the Linen Robe has a buttery soft feel to it that will make you want to wear it all year long. Despite its breezy linen construction, it has a slighter heavier weight to it compared to Parachute’s popular linen bed sheets to give it that perfect, lived-in drape.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $88 with code COZY20 (originally $109)

Tencel Sleep Robe

Slip into something more comfortable with the Tencel Sleep Robe, which will take your sleepwear to dreamy new heights thanks to its lightweight and lush draped construction. It's made with a blend of tencel and organic cotton to ensure that it’s breathable, even if you’re wearing it to bed, and has a snuggly hood to boost its coziness.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $64 with code COZY20 (originally $119)

Organic Cotton Robe

Perfect for layering over your favorite sweatshirt and sweatpants duo, the Organic Cotton Robe uses a stretchy, jersey knit material to achieve its soft, t-shirt-like construction. To keep you looking stylish while you’re getting your cozy on, it features a folded collar and sleek draped effect – as well as two hip pockets.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $104 with code COZY20 (originally $109)

