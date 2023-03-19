This $20 Amazon Best-seller Is the Secret to Making Long Flights More Comfortable

Shoppers rave that they’re a “game-changer” for improving circulation.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on March 19, 2023
PAPLUS Ankle Compression Sock Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

It’s not uncommon for your body to swell during long flights, but while it’s normal that certainly doesn’t make it comfortable. Your hands and feet will generally be the first things to expand, so it can be useful to take preemptive measures to reduce discomfort and improve your flight.

Excellent for travel and everyday wear, the highly rated Paplus Ankle Compression Socks are currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $20 for a pack of six pairs. Suitable for both men and women, these ultra-comfortable socks can make a world of difference in the ease of your air travels, and even a better experience with walking tours and sightseeing once you arrive at your destination.

PAPLUS Ankle Compression Sock

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for six pairs (originally $26)

Having earned more than 38,300 perfect ratings at Amazon, these best-selling compression ankle socks are confirmed to do the trick for reducing swelling and supporting healthy blood circulation during travel and daily activities. Compression gear is known to be effective in allowing oxygen and blood to flow more smoothly through the body, limiting swelling, cramping, and overall discomfort, and these socks deliver.

The lightweight yet durable socks are low cut and breathable, absorbing sweat and moisture to help keep your feet cool during wear. Well-constructed and ultra-comfortable, the nylon and spandex material offers a tight fit that still provides a full range of motion while providing extra arch support and protection to the Achilles, limiting your risk of blisters as well. The six-pack comes in black, gray, white, navy, pink, and electric blue in sizes S-M and L-XL.

PAPLUS Ankle Compression Sock

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for six pairs (originally $26)

Frequent travelers have shared that they’re impressed with the efficacy of these socks for reducing swelling, with one shopper writing that their “ankles really swell” while flying, but after “a four-hour flight” they had “very limited swelling on my trip” and “no swelling when I made it home.” Another customer concurred, noting that they have “reduced swelling and fatigue during long flights,” and a third shopper added that they’re “just what the doctor ordered.”

Even customers who spend long hours on their feet confirm that these socks make a world of difference, and one shopper raved that these socks “saved my vacation,” explaining that after an ankle injury, they were worried about their upcoming trip but “made it all five days” and experienced “no swelling in my ankles or my feet” and “no fatigue either.” Further, another customer called them a “game-changer,” noting that they “do not slip back into my sneakers” causing blisters, and even “come in a ziplock reusable bag that was convenient when packing for vacation.”

PAPLUS Ankle Compression Sock

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for six pairs (originally $26)

Swelling is one of the unfortunate side effects of a long flight, but this concern is soon to be a thing of the past when you pick up a six-pack of Paplus Ankle Compression Socks for just $20 at Amazon. Lightweight, well-cushioned, and impressively compressive, these socks should be a staple in any traveler’s wardrobe for a more comfortable flight. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20. 

