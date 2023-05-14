When it comes to going on vacation with your mother (or daughter), your best bet is to find a place that offers activities and amenities that appeal to both of you. Over the last few years, my mom and I have been fortunate enough to travel together everywhere from the English countryside to Jamaica — but there’s one place we’ve found that continually appeals to our fondness for warm weather and short flights along the East Coast.

The Palm Beaches make up 47 miles of Florida’s coastline and can be easily accessed by most major airlines; Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) is in the middle of the region, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) is another option, particularly if you’re exploring South Palm Beach County.

While you can choose to stay in just one part of the Palm Beaches — which is split up into the North, Central, and South regions — you can also turn it into a road trip of sorts.

Bright blue water, top-tier restaurants, luxury and boutique hotels, as well as a mix of nature, quiet communities, and bustling cities can be found as you make your way up (or down) the coast.

Whether you prefer lounging by the beach, spending your day on the golf course, or having a pampered spa day, Florida’s Palm Beaches have something for every type of mother-daughter duo. Here’s where we recommend staying.

North Region



In the North Region, we ventured out to Palm Beach Gardens and the PGA National Resort, which underwent a $100-million renovation in 2022. While we’re not golfers, the full redesign of the property’s rooms and suites as well as its 40,000-square-foot spa were calling our names.

In our experience, a successful mother-daughter trip is one that includes making memories together as well as fitting in some alone time. The PGA National Resort allows for both. Together, you can get in a game of tennis at the Sports & Racquet Club or dine at Chef Jeremy Ford’s steakhouse, The Butcher’s Club. Apart, you have the option to swim laps in the club’s five-lane saltwater lap pool or appreciate a moment of silence while reading or walking around the resort.

To get the best of both worlds, stay in one of the 21 Serena and Lily-designed cottages. Outfitted with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the stylish, palatial retreats provide just the right amount of quality time mixed with individual privacy.

Central Region



Central Palm Beach County is where you’ll find West Palm Beach and, of course, Palm Beach itself. We’ve stayed at several hotels in Palm Beach, but The Brazilian Court is the one we repeatedly bring up as a favorite.

The peaceful nature of the property is evident the moment you enter the lobby. Moments of stillness are found around every corner and throughout the spacious courtyard. The accommodations — ranging from studios to three-bedroom suites — are designed in classic Spanish Colonial style, and are a welcome respite after taking in the South Florida sun during the day.

Our mother-daughter trips typically involve two types of activities: something active and plenty of reading time by a pool or body of water. At The Brazilian Court, we took the hotel’s Linus Bicycles (complimentary for the first two hours) out for a spin down the historic Lake Trail, admiring the views of the Intracoastal and the stunning Palm Beach architecture along the way. Most of our time, however, was spent by the hotel’s pool. Surrounded by palm trees and lush vegetation, the small yet expertly appointed pool is the definition of tranquil; it’s the kind of place that evokes a true sense of peace and complete mindfulness.

South Region



The Boca Raton’s recent transformation — complete with five new hotel concepts and a $65-million Harborside Pool Club — was one of the most highly anticipated aspects of our 2023 mother-daughter trip. Our first day on the property included a journey down the 450-foot floating river and even taking a couple of turns on the kid- and adult-friendly waterslides.

The final day of the trip, though, we dedicated entirely to Spa Palmera, one of the jewels of The Boca Raton. Inspired by the grandeur of Spain’s Alhambra Palace, Spa Palmera is a destination in and of itself. With 44 treatment rooms, waterfall whirlpools, and a courtyard surrounding a private spa pool, it's more than just a place for a massage or rejuvenating facial. My mom and I arrived early for our treatments in order to get the full experience: tea and sweet treats in the waiting room, adorned with elaborate mosaics and grand arches; poolside relaxation; and post-treatment visits to the sauna and steam room.

While you can have mother-daughter quality time anywhere, The Boca Raton’s Spa Palmera — and the Palm Beaches as a whole — ensure you have the time, space, and opportunity to enjoy each other’s company while creating new experiences and lifelong memories.

