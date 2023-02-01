These Comfy Joggers Were Made for Long Flights — and They’re Finally Back in Stock

There are a lot of moving parts that make up any given travel day. While you can’t predict flight delays, traffic to the airport, or lost baggage, one of the few things that are in your control is your travel wardrobe — and you can always rely on a pair of comfy sweatpants to keep you cozy while you’re on the move. For many travelers, that go-to pair is the Pact Airplane Joggers.

Designed with traveling in mind, the women’s sweatpants are made with comfortable and durable fabrics to get you through any flight. They’re featured in the brand’s popular capsule Airplane collection, which was recently restocked.

To buy: wearpact.com, $74

With their double-knit, organic cotton construction and relaxed fit, the Pact Airplane Joggers deliver a lush softness shoppers described as "buttery" that just may let you forget that you're crammed in coach. This material also gives the sweatpants their lightweight feel and breathability, which boosts their comfort by feeling like a second skin and keeping you cool – even when the cabin temperature gets really hot out of nowhere.

Additionally, the material of the joggers are enhanced with enclosed elastic to ensure that you can move freely through check-in, crowded terminals, tight plane aisles, baggage claim, and beyond. The Pact Airplane Joggers also have a thick, high-rise waistband that stays in place while you're on the move, giving them a secure fit.

And, even with such a high level of coziness, they still look stylish. Between their sleek, pull-on style and rib-knit ankle cuffs, you'll give off put-together traveler vibes without compromising comfort. Heck, you could even dress them up with the right blouse, jacket, and shoes for the fancier events on your itinerary. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention that they're equipped with two side pockets, perfect for holding your smartphone, wallet, keys, headphones, and anything else you want to keep close.

You can get the Pact Airplane Joggers in seven colors, each versatile enough to pair with anything in your travel wardrobe. Shoppers have their choice of earthy neutrals like oat beige and green leaf heather, plus multitasking classics such as black and charcoal gray. And, if you want to make a statement with your new travel pants, you can opt for bold hues like ore (teal) and pink sand. Sizes range from XS to 2XL.

As expected, the Pact Airplane Joggers have earned high praise from travelers. One reviewer wrote, "They are perfect, honestly… They are soft and super comfortable, I can’t wait to travel to Europe with [them]." Another Pact shopper called them a "new travel essential, for sure," while a third buyer shared that they are the "perfect comfortable pants for bed, doing errands, or airplane travel. I'm going to live in these this fall and winter."

Chiming in, a customer commented, "I am buying more. [They're the] best sweats I've ever bought." One shopper also described the Pact Airplane Joggers as a "nice middle ground between sweats and real pants," adding that "the waistband is super comfortable, the length is exactly right, and the pockets are roomy without being bulky."

All we can think about is how soft the Airplane Joggers are. Get a pair at Pact today so you can travel in style.

At the time of publishing, the price was $74.

