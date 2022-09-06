This Accessory Is an Underrated Travel Must-have to Keep You Organized — and It’s Just $14

Use it in your suitcase, gym bag, hiking backpack, and more.

Published on September 6, 2022

By now, you’ve probably heard us sing the praises of packing cubes when it comes to staying organized while traveling. But if you’re not already using a shoe bag in addition to your traditional packing cubes, you’re missing out. These handy bags help separate dirty shoes from the rest of your luggage, and also ensure that you keep your favorite pairs in one place, so everything is easy to find in your suitcase. Amazon shoppers have found one bag that’s just $14, and many say it’s a “must-have.” If you need more convincing, it’s even earned a coveted Amazon’s Choice badge and has more than 2,700 five-star ratings. 

The Pack All Water Resistant Travel Shoe Bag is made from a water-resistant polyester mesh material, so it will keep your shoes inside safe and dry while you’re in transit. It has a zipper that goes down the entire length of the bag, allowing you to comfortably place sneakers, sandals, and even boots inside, up to a size 11, according to the brand. When full, the shoe bag measures 15.75 inches long by 8.66 inches wide by 3.15 inches deep, which still fits without issue in a carry-on. You can snap up the bags in five shades, including black, gray, orange, yellow, and white.

There’s also a larger version that comes in two colorways, which can fit shoes up to size 16 and measures 17.17 inches long by 9.8 inches wide by 5.5 inches deep. And if you’re traveling with multiple pairs of footwear, you can purchase a set of two in either black or gray. Once you’ve returned home from your trip, storing these bags is a breeze, since each folds down flat.

Shoppers rave about the handy travel accessory, with many complimenting how the bags help them stay organized on the go. “They keep all of the dirt from your shoes away from the rest of your clothes in your suitcase,” one reviewer wrote. “I threw a pair of damp flip-flops in them and [the bags] are actually water-resistant! I didn’t notice any moisture or water on my surrounding clothes.”

Even if you’re not planning a trip, there are also other practical uses for this accessory. “The bag is great to keep my cycling shoes separate from other things in my gym tote,” one buyer wrote. Another mentioned that they use the bag for golf shoes and soccer cleats, and said, “The shoe bag does its job perfectly.” Similarly, a final shopper said it is particularly handy for hikers dealing with muddy boots after a trip to the trails. “This kept my car clean as well as my home closet from the dust [and] debris that comes along with hiking.”

If you’re looking for a shoe bag to add to your luggage collection, don’t miss out on this pick from Pack All. And while you’re at it, you might as well check out the rest of the brand’s collection of handy travel accessories, including luggage scales, electronics organizers, and more. 

