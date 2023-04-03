Hawaii's Newest Boutique Hotel on the Big Island Has a Pool, Fire Pits, and Chic Rooms With Private Lanais

The 122-room hotel has on-site coffee shop, outdoor spaces, and brings the best of the island's culture to its guests.

April 3, 2023
Couch seating in the lobby of PACIFIC 19 Kona
Headed to Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island) to explore its dramatic lava fields, volcanoes, and stunning beaches? Pacific 19 Kona, the island's newest boutique hotel that opened on April 3, wants to help you get the most out of your adventures while treating you to a chic stay.

The urban property — its name references the island sitting 19 degrees from the equator — is located at the heart of Kailua-Kona and a block away from Kailua Bay. It debuted with 122 guest rooms, an on-site coffee shop, ample outdoor spaces, and an immersive arts and activities program bringing the best of the island's culture to its guests.

Upon entering the open-air lobby, which is clad in custom wood furnishings, guests are welcomed to the hotel with a towering monkeypod tree and lush greenery. Local artist Lauren Trangmar designed the palm tree- and papaya-patterned wallpaper for the airy lounge area.

Exterior building view with palm trees and pool next to a photo of a guest bed and nightstand

Courtesy of PACIFIC 19 Kona

Drawing inspiration from Kailua-Kona's distinct landscapes and colors, Honolulu-based design studio The Vanguard Theory has dressed the guest rooms in an earthy palette of green, black, taupe, and white. Each room comes with its own "macro bar" stocked with snacks and adventure gear (think: sunblock and snorkels) for purchase. Black-and-white photographs depicting local scenery line the walls, while spacious private lanais invite guests outside.

The property's lap pool is the perfect spot to cool off during the day. At night, guests can gather around the two fire pits to share stories of their island adventures.

"The hotel is inspired by the Pacific — home to many places, cultures, and peoples," James Evans, co-founder and managing partner of Nine Brains, the hotel's developer, said in a press release sent to Travel + Leisure. "Pacific 19 Kona is a fresh concept for Hawaii Island. We want to be our guests' basecamp while helping them connect with Hawaii as if guiding a visiting friend or family member. "

Rock wall and wood beams, the lobby of PACIFIC 19 Kona

Courtesy of PACIFIC 19 Kona

Evans explained the hotel's team is also working on custom itineraries and activities in collaboration with local operators that will be bookable through the property's website. 

And while Pacific 19 Kona doesn't have an on-site restaurant, it is home to the poolside Café P19, which serves local coffee blends, tea, and freshly baked pastries. The hotel has also planned a robust cultural program with weekend events, pop-ups, and wellness classes, including daily yoga sessions.

Nightly rates at Pacific 19 Kona start at $299. (If you book your stay through April 30 for a trip between now and Nov. 30, you will get 30 percent off and a waived amenity fee.) Learn more at pacific19.com.

