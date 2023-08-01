I Swear by This Leakproof Water Bottle for Staying Hydrated in the Summertime — and It's Only $23

If there’s one thing about me you should know, it’s that I am one hydrated gal. Whether I’m gearing up for a long-haul flight or spending several hours in bed with a good book, I am always situated with my emotional support water bottle in the crook of my arm, ready to take on the day. However, when my old water bottle took a tumble and began regularly leaking all over my bag, bed, and belongings, I knew it was time to make a change. Enter: the Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle.

Since I began using this water bottle several weeks ago, it has not been far from my reach, accompanying me to the beach, gym, office, and nearly every errand I’ve run throughout the days. So, it’s a foregone conclusion that on my upcoming trip to Portugal it will be the first thing I tuck into my carry-on for the journey. And right now, it’s even on sale at Amazon for just $23 in select colors.

Amazon

One of my biggest complaints with water bottles is that so many of them are difficult to drink from while I’m walking around or even riding in the car — that is, if I don’t want to end up with my beverage splashed down the front of my shirt. But what makes the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle unique is that not only is it leakproof and secured with a double-locking cap, but the opening of the bottle is fitted with both a straw and a wider spout so you can choose how you sip. The straw has proven to be incredibly convenient for staying hydrated while on the go, and you’ll never have to worry about a too-wide opening causing spillage during a bumpy ride.

This 24-ounce stainless steel cup manages to keep my water ice cold for hours, but perhaps my favorite feature is the additional locking fixture at the top of the cap that doubles as a carrying loop so I can freely dangle the bottle from my fingers while simultaneously holding other essentials if I’m in a rush. And yes, the bottle truly is leakproof and slim enough to fit into most cup holders with ease (as well as the majority of my tote bags and purses.) I have the vibrant, best-selling Pomegranate Parade color, but the bottle is also available in 13 other whimsical shades, as well as a 24-ounce, 32-ounce, and 40-ounce size.

Travel + Leisure / Merrell Readman

I’ve raved about this water bottle to anyone who will listen, and it seems that many Amazon shoppers share similar sentiments about this incredibly functional bottle. In fact, it has earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings from customers who are just as taken by the ergonomic design and bold colors as I am. One person noted that they have “traveled many countries with this bottle,” dubbing it the “perfect water bottle” — and I couldn’t agree more.

Another shopper pointed to the built-in straw as their favorite facet of the bottle, noting that the “straw or gulp option is pretty clutch,” because “if you’ve ever been the passenger in a car and have gotten a face full of water, you know.” And yet another person shared that this bottle kept their ice frozen for three days after leaving it in their car over the weekend, declaring that it “definitely deserves to be the No. 1 selling travel cup on Amazon.” Not to mention the bottle has even gone viral on TikTok, with one user raving about the safety lid and the “little handle” for their “dainty little index finger,” as well as the “sipping straw.”



Amazon

At this point I have tried nearly every trendy water bottle that has ruled the internet over the past several years, and I can confidently say that the Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle is without a doubt my favorite. Not only is it incredibly affordable (it’s currently on sale for just $23!), but the spill-proof lid and easy-sip straw will be perfect for any turbulence I experience during my upcoming travels. In the meantime, I can stay hydrated during Uber rides without accidentally dumping the contents of the bottle on me.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $23.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

