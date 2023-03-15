Outdoor Voices’ Extra Sale Section Is Packed With Comfy Travel Essentials Starting at $19

Don’t miss out on up to 50 percent off comfy travel pants, sweatshirts, and even the viral exercise dress.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on March 15, 2023

Outdoor Voices Sale TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Outdoor Voices has gradually climbed the ranks of activewear competitors over the years and has now firmly secured their spot as a sustainable, built-to-last brand of comfortable everyday gear. Naturally, products of this quality are a favorite of travelers, though they often come with a price tag to match. Thankfully, the brand recently discounted some of their most loved women’s and men’s styles within their Extra Sale storefront up to 50 percent off, making envy-inducing apparel more accessible.

Savings this impressive won’t last forever, and everything that Outdoor Voices has discounted are last-chance sales that will disappear from the site once they sell out. That means now is the time to score comfortable travel pants, stretchy leggings, cozy sweatshirts, and stylish exercise dresses for as little as $19, so you can enjoy active vacations and lengthy flights in style.

Best Overall Deals:

Right now, the ultra-cozy High Stride Track Pant is discounted by 40 percent in the shade Ginger, bringing the price down to just $59 for your perfect pair of travel pants. The versatile Everyday Shortsleeve is a shocking 50 percent off in both Mango and Capri, and even the iconic Exercise Dress that’s reached viral status on social media is only $50 in select colors. Men’s gear has also seen a significant price cut, with the PrimoFleece Relaxed Full Zip boasting 40 percent off the originally listed price.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg of deals at the activewear retailer right now, so we gathered the 27 sales you won’t want to miss before they’re gone. Keep reading below to see which sweats, T-shirts, and windbreakers are actually worth snagging from Outdoor Voices’ Extra Sale section, so whether you’re preparing for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to comfortably enjoy a long car ride, you can be clad in the most sustainable and functional gear along the way.

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie

MegaFleece Snap Up Hoodie

Outdoor Voices

A cozy hoodie is the perfect piece to pack in your carry-on during chilly plane rides, and this vibrant fleece is currently 40 percent off in the shade Goji Berry. Made from 63 percent recycled wool and featuring roomy zipped pockets to keep your items secure as well as a lined hood for added warmth, this fleece is ideal for comfy travel and even spring hiking. 

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $69 (originally $118)

High Stride Track Pant

High Stride Track Pant

Outdoor Voices

The rumors are true: Snap closure track pants are back in style, and this buttery-smooth pair is now 40 percent off in the shade Ginger. An elastic waistband makes these the ultimate travel pants, and if you’re hoping to optimize your wardrobe on vacation, these flare pants are also great for outdoor activities — not to mention they’re stylish. Lightweight and easy to throw on and run out the door, snag them for just $59. 

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $59 (originally $98)

Windbreaker Pullover

Windbreaker Pullover

Outdoor Voices

This sweat-wicking, lightweight pullover is about to become your newest hiking staple, with functional bungee cinches and spacious front and back pockets that provide plenty of room to hold your phone, keys, and wallet while on the go. Spring weather can be temperamental, and regardless of where you’re traveling next, you won’t regret rolling this versatile windbreaker into your carry-on for whatever you may have planned. Did we mention it’s now just $69?

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $69 (originally $88)

SuperForm Rib Kick Flare

SuperFormâ¢ Rib Kick Flare

Outdoor Voices

If you’re on the hunt for your perfect pair of travel pants, you can finally stop looking. Right now, the SuperForm Rib Kick Flare pants are 35 percent off in the shade Dark Sky, and with a flattering cropped fit and an elastic, high-stretch waistband, you’ll never have to worry about being uncomfortable during flights or car rides again. There’s nothing better than a multi-functional piece of clothing, and these pants are easily styled for exercise as well as hitting the town.

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $64 (originally $98)

FrostKnit Hoodie

FrostKnit Hoodie

Outdoor Voices

We may have just found your new favorite base layer for hiking and spring outdoor activities: the FrostKnit Hoodie. And the best part? It’s currently discounted to $79 in the shade Mojave. The LiTron shell is breathable and wicking, and sizable zipped side pockets offer enough room for your phone, wallet, and other essentials, making this pullover ideal for easy breezy vacation packing. Not to mention a bungee secured hood and cinched waist make this hoodie effortlessly flattering. 

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $79 (originally $118)

Best Women’s Top Deals

Everyday Shortsleeve

Outdoor Voices

Best Women’s Bottom Deals

RecMesh 5" Short

Outdoor Voices

Best Women’s Dress and Bodysuit Deals

The Exercise Dress

Outdoor Voices

Best Men’s Tops and Bottom Deals

PrimoFleece Relaxed Full Zip

Outdoor Voices

