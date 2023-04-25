A getaway to a luxury resort sounds dreamy, but with a few upgrades to your outdoor space, a tropical oasis can be just steps away. Whether entertaining guests, having dinner with your family, or simply kicking up your feet to enjoy the warm breeze solo, creating an inviting area to soak up summer will help you feel like a vacation is near.

To kick off the season, Target marked down outdoor furniture and patio sets that come in a variety of sizes and colors. After scrolling through hundreds of deals, we found 13 of the best seating options, and they’re up to 63 percent off. Save on outdoor dining tables that are perfect for entertaining, patio sets of all sizes for families and friend groups large and small, comfortable sectional sofas for lounging, and a fireplace table with a matching sofa for unwinding under the stars on cooler nights.

We waded through the nearly 7,000 outdoor furniture sets and comfortable, stylish pieces Target currently has on sale and in stock to transform your backyard into the resort oasis of your dreams and found the 13 best deals worth a second look. Shop these finds ahead of the summer rush, below.

Costway 4 Piece Rattan Patio Furniture Set

Target

Sit back and take in a peaceful morning with your coffee and favorite company. This “lightweight,” set includes a loveseat, two chairs, weatherproof cushions, and glass top table — and right now it’s 49 percent off. The rattan wicker is easy to clean, weatherproof, and reinforced by a steel frame. One shopper said the set “looks great” and “feels comfortable.”

To buy: target.com, $210 (originally $420)

Costway 4 piece Rattan Cushioned Furniture Set

Target

Bring some color to your yard with this four-piece patio set — on sale for 63 percent off.

Keep the couch and chairs together for a more intimate setting or arrange different seating areas to recreate your favorite resort setup (hello, shady reading nook). Reviewers agreed these pieces are “easy” to set up, and one shopper added that their space was transformed into “something fabulous” thanks to these cushiony seats.

To buy: target.com, from $203 (originally $530)

Costway 3-piece Rattan Furniture Set

Target

For smaller spaces, grab this three-piece set complete with a square table and two chairs that can be angled for a conversational setup, or placed side-by-side. It has removable, zippered cushion covers for easy cleaning, and ergonomic armrests for added comfort. The comfortable set evokes feelings of sitting on a resort balcony by the ocean, for those who may not have a warm-weather vacation planned in the near future. Plus, at 52 percent off, it’s much more budget-friendly than any getaway.

To buy: target.com, $130 (originally $270)

Costway 7-piece Cushioned Sectional

Target

If you enjoy entertaining frequently during the warmer months, this sectional helps make you the hostess with the mostess. If your guests don’t want to be super cozy with one another, simply rearrange the pieces to fit the desired set-up. When not in use, the “beautiful” and “very sturdy” set becomes a statement piece, adding a touch of grandiose to your outdoor space. Did we mention it’s $610 off?

To buy: target.com, $660 (originally $1,270)

Costway 9 Piece Wood Dining Set

Target

Whether your goal is to enjoy more meals outside this season or if you’re looking for a sunny spot to catch-up with friends, this table and chair set looks like it was transported straight from a Four Seasons property — and it’s 57 percent off. With four chairs and four ottomans, one reviewer reported the seats are “comfortable” while another called it “attractive and practical.”

To buy: target.com, $518 (originally $1,200)

Costway 8 Piece Firepit Set

Target

On those cool summer nights or for a little bit of ambiance, this fireplace patio set elevates any outdoor evening. Plus, there’s no wood required, just a propane tank that conveniently fits in the end table for safe storage. Starting the fire is easy too and ignites by pushing the start button, and the heat is easily adjusted with the turn of a knob.

To buy: target.com, $944 (originally $1,718)

Sunmor 5 Piece Patio Set

Target

For smaller spaces and a pop of color, this chic set creates an inviting area to kick up your feet with a book and a glass of lemonade on a sunny day. The retro-style chairs are made with wicker and one reviewer called the set “so uniquely beautiful” and “comfortable” at the same time. Each chair weighs about 12 pounds, so if following the sun or shade is how you relax, you can move your seat to find the perfect summer spot with ease.

To buy: target.com, $320 (originally $400)

Keep scrolling to find more outdoor patio and furniture deals available at Target now.

Costway 4 Piece Outdoor Rattan Furniture Set

Target

To buy: target.com, $396 (originally $800)

Costway 6 Piece Sectional With Table

Target

To buy: target.com, $630 (originally $1,300)

Costway 7 Piece Outdoor Dining Set

Target

To buy: target.com, $549 (originally $1,200)

Costway 5 Piece Rattan Sectional

Target

To buy: target.com, $447 (originally $1,090)

Costway 3 Piece Rattan Chair Set

Target

To buy: target.com, $214 (originally $590)

Costway 8 Piece Loveseat Table Set

Target

To buy: target.com, $823 (originally $1,650)

