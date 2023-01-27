Best Products Style Beauty This Lightweight, Anti-aging Mineral Sunscreen Is So Good, I Wear It Every Day Even When I’m Not on Vacation Its non-greasy formula is packed with nourishing ingredients and doesn't leave a white cast either. By Sarah Byron Sarah Byron Instagram Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 06:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland I wear sunscreen every day, and whenever I’m headed to a tropical place or a wintery destination it’s always at the top of my packing list. After years of trying all kinds of face sunscreens — from sticks that felt heavy to mists that left a sticky residue — I’ve gotten more particular about my selection. These days, I’ve been focusing on mineral sunscreens, since they’re gentler on my skin, which is why I decided to give this highly rated Mineral Sunscreen from Ourself a try. When I was testing it out, I wanted to dedicate the time to get a thorough experience, so I wore it every day for the past month (and spoiler alert: liked it so much I will continue to do so). From the luxury skincare brand Ourself, which puts science and ingredients at its forefront, this sunscreen is unlike any other I’ve used in the past. And as part of the brand’s skincare line, this SPF 50 product not only shields my skin from pollutants, blue light damage, and UVA and UVB rays, but also nourishes it with every application. Ourself To buy: ourself.com, $75 What’s the secret? There are several high quality ingredients packed into this lightweight sunscreen. While zinc oxide works to protect my skin from harmful rays and environmental stressors, the brand’s science-backed peptide, Intide, targets skin needs like firming, smoothing, and anti-aging. After continuous use, I found my skin tone looks more even and feels bouncy thanks to key ingredients like niacinamide that helps reduce the look of fine lines, and Vitamin E, an antioxidant that aids in skin cell turnover. Most of all, I was surprised at how easily this mineral sunscreen absorbed into my skin. Rather than having to really work this product into my face as I’ve had to do with past mineral sunscreens, this one melts right in without leaving a white cast. Even upon reapplication, my skin doesn’t feel like it has any product buildup. Plus, a little of this goes a long way (I typically use one to two pumps), which is always good when you’re investing in a luxury product. While I usually opt to wear this sunscreen alone, I’ve also worn it under makeup without any creasing. And I found that this sunscreen is perfect for travel too: since it’s 1-fluid ounce, I can pop it right into my cosmetic bag and carry-on. Plus, it’s also reef-friendly — a major bonus for travelers who are hitting the beach and want to leave a minimal trace on the environment. The 11 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed But I’m not the only one who’s loving the product. One shopper who reported using this sunscreen daily to blend “effortlessly” with their moisturizer also appreciates it for not leaving any residue on their hands. Another user who has rosacea described that their skin feels “softer” and “healthier” with consistent application of this mineral sunscreen. A third person called it their “holy grail sunscreen” for its satin finish sans skin irritation on their sensitive skin. Take it from me — this is one luxurious skincare product that’s worth the money, and you’re going to want to use all the time. Head to Ourself and add this protecting and nourishing Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 to your daily skincare routine. Shop More T+L Deals: This 'Spacious' and 'Sturdy' 3-piece Luggage Set That Comes With Packing Cubes Is Finally Back in Stock These Travel Organizers ‘Hold Everything,’ and Right Now They’re Up to 50% Off at Target This Sustainable Face Wash That Comes in Dissolvable Packets Is My New Toiletry Kit Holy Grail Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit