This Durable Phone Case is Perfect for Travel With Hands-free Viewing — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Get the shopper-loved case while it’s just $43 today.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 4, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

If there’s one piece of technology you actually need with you throughout your travels, it’s your phone. And there are few things less convenient than having to deal with a shattered screen while you’re on vacation, let alone in a foreign country. That’s why it’s essential to secure a durable case to keep your phone safe, whether you’re exploring the streets of Europe or going off the grid for a relaxing hike. 

OtterBox is one of the most trusted brands in protective phone cases, and right now the OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Case is on sale at Amazon for up to 29 percent off. An added bonus? The case also doubles as a functional kickstand for convenient in-flight media viewing. 

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $60)

Compatible with iPhones 12 and 12 Pro, this highly protective hardshell case is the perfect way to keep your phone safe from damage on vacation while elevating your travel experience with a built-in kickstand. The case is made with a solid inner polycarbonate shell, topped with a synthetic rubber cover for maximum protection against dropping and everyday damage. Raised edges shield your screen from shattering, and while most OtterBox cases feature a built-in protective screen, this screenless design makes it even easier to maintain a responsive touch on your phone.

A handy port cover keeps dust and dirt from becoming embedded in the charging area, and the back of the case is still suited for wireless charging if you so choose. The clip-on holster and kickstand allows your phone to attach to your pants or bag if your pockets are too shallow, and now you can prop your phone up on your airplane tray to watch videos throughout the flight without having to hold your device. 

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $60)

More than 12,400 shoppers have awarded this phone case a five-star rating at Amazon, with one customer even raving that it “lasted six years.” They noted that “never once did I have to get anything on it repaired other than the screen protector” and shared that the “holster also gives you added grip stability and ease of access.” Another shopper suggested that “if you’re a traveler, in and out of the car, airport, or just happen to be a little accident prone with the phone, you should get it.”

Boasting maximum durability, one customer swore that they “[could] throw this out of a plane and it would be fine,” while another shopper agreed, sharing that their “phone was face down on a gravel driveway when it was run over by an SUV” and it was “absolutely fine.” They added that “even the screen was not damaged.”

OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES SCREENLESS EDITION Case for iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $60)

Whether you’re gearing up for an active vacation and want to keep your phone secure, or you’re simply looking for a multipurpose case that you can use to prop up your device on the go, the OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Case is the durable shell you’ve been looking for. Currently on sale for as little as $43, this shopper-loved case is protective, functional, and available in five different colors so you can show off your personal style without worrying about your phone getting damaged with a flimsy case.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $43. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Nordstrom Winter Sale Tout
The 82 Best Deals to Shop From Nordstrom's Winter Sale Before They Sell Out — for Up to 75% Off
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage tout
Shoppers Can't Believe They Can Fit 10 Days’ Worth of Clothes in This Tiny Carry-on — or That It's 55% Off
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now
Related Articles
presidents day weekend 2023 banner recirc image
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 22 Deals I’m Shopping at Amazon This Presidents Day
amazon gear hacks for delays tout
15 Travel Essentials You Need to Make Your Flight Delay So Comfortable
Best Phone Wallets
The 8 Best Phone Wallets of 2023
CUBETASTIC Small Makeup Bag Tout
This $9 Makeup Bag Keeps Travelers Organized and Mess-free on the Go — and It Has So Much Space
Amazon Secret Storefront Roundup Tout
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront for Ski Gear — Here Are Our Top Picks for Every Price Point
Ski boot bag sale one-off
Shoppers Say This Spacious Ski Boot Bag Is a ‘Total Game-changer’ for Travel — and It’s The Lowest Price We’ve Seen
Gemyse Ski Jacket Tout
Shoppers Say This Ski Jacket Is Perfect for Sub-zero Temperatures — and It’s 35% Off at Amazon
Wrangler Smart Luggage Set tout
This Smart Luggage Duo Features a Retractable Cup Holder and USB Port for Hands-free Travel
Samsonite Luggage Tout
Travelers Love This Popular Samsonite Carry-on That Can Fit 2 Weeks’ Worth of Stuff — and It’s 42% Off Now
Columbia Rain Jacket One-off
Hikers ‘Barely Even Notice’ They’re Wearing This Lightweight Rain Jacket — and It’s Just $38 at Amazon
Athletico Mogul Padded Ski Bag Tout
This Padded Ski Bag Protects Travelers’ Boots and Skis on Flights — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
UGG Women's Ansley Slipper
These Water-resistant Ugg Slippers Are a ‘Go-to for Travel’ — and They’re Only $54 Right Now
Amazon Presidents Day Members Only TOUT
Prime Members Save Up to 70% Off at Amazon’s Presidents Day Sale — Shop the 32 Best Exclusive Deals
Blukar Flashlight Rechargeable Tout
Amazon’s ‘Super Bright’ $11 Rechargeable Flashlight Is a Must-have for All Travelers
KUKOO Small Crossbody Bag
Amazon’s 'Best Crossbody Bag Ever' Is Up to 31% Off — and You Can’t Beat This Price
Travelers Club Midtown Hardside 4-Piece Luggage Travel Set tout
Flight Attendants Swear by This 4-piece Luggage Set for Travel — and It’s Under $150