This Durable Phone Case is Perfect for Travel With Hands-free Viewing — and It’s on Sale at Amazon

If there’s one piece of technology you actually need with you throughout your travels, it’s your phone. And there are few things less convenient than having to deal with a shattered screen while you’re on vacation, let alone in a foreign country. That’s why it’s essential to secure a durable case to keep your phone safe, whether you’re exploring the streets of Europe or going off the grid for a relaxing hike.

OtterBox is one of the most trusted brands in protective phone cases, and right now the OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Case is on sale at Amazon for up to 29 percent off. An added bonus? The case also doubles as a functional kickstand for convenient in-flight media viewing.

Compatible with iPhones 12 and 12 Pro, this highly protective hardshell case is the perfect way to keep your phone safe from damage on vacation while elevating your travel experience with a built-in kickstand. The case is made with a solid inner polycarbonate shell, topped with a synthetic rubber cover for maximum protection against dropping and everyday damage. Raised edges shield your screen from shattering, and while most OtterBox cases feature a built-in protective screen, this screenless design makes it even easier to maintain a responsive touch on your phone.

A handy port cover keeps dust and dirt from becoming embedded in the charging area, and the back of the case is still suited for wireless charging if you so choose. The clip-on holster and kickstand allows your phone to attach to your pants or bag if your pockets are too shallow, and now you can prop your phone up on your airplane tray to watch videos throughout the flight without having to hold your device.

More than 12,400 shoppers have awarded this phone case a five-star rating at Amazon, with one customer even raving that it “lasted six years.” They noted that “never once did I have to get anything on it repaired other than the screen protector” and shared that the “holster also gives you added grip stability and ease of access.” Another shopper suggested that “if you’re a traveler, in and out of the car, airport, or just happen to be a little accident prone with the phone, you should get it.”

Boasting maximum durability, one customer swore that they “[could] throw this out of a plane and it would be fine,” while another shopper agreed, sharing that their “phone was face down on a gravel driveway when it was run over by an SUV” and it was “absolutely fine.” They added that “even the screen was not damaged.”

Whether you’re gearing up for an active vacation and want to keep your phone secure, or you’re simply looking for a multipurpose case that you can use to prop up your device on the go, the OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition Case is the durable shell you’ve been looking for. Currently on sale for as little as $43, this shopper-loved case is protective, functional, and available in five different colors so you can show off your personal style without worrying about your phone getting damaged with a flimsy case.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $43.

