Shoppers Love This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved Travel Pillow That Lets You Sleep Comfortably on Flights

The “extremely comfortable’ portable pillow slides over your hand, forearm, or elbow to support your favorite sleeping position during long flights, train rides, and road trips.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 05:00AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow Tout

Having to sit upright for a prolonged period of time during a flight, train ride, or road trip is just downright uncomfortable. And, no matter how many times you try to reposition yourself or lean on your window, tray table, or arm rest, getting some shut-eye can seem impossible. Well, that was before the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow, an innovative travel pillow that allows you to nap virtually anywhere with its portable and wearable design. 

Recently earning a spot in the travel section of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Gift Guide 2022, the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow undoubtedly makes a thoughtful present for the jet-setter in your life, and an especially perfect “treat yourself” gift if you’re someone that relentlessly struggles to catch some Zs while traveling. 

Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow

To buy: goop.com, ostrichpillow.com, and amazon.com, $35 

The oval-shaped, travel-friendly pillow measures 9.8 inches by 6.7 inches by 2.7 inches and supports your go-to sleeping position by being worn on your hand like a glove or over your forearm and elbow like a sleeve. It provides a cushy spot for you to rest your head — whether you’re on a long flight, commuting to work, taking a quick screen break at your desk, or hanging out in a terminal. 

What’s more, the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow is made with a soft and plush-like viscose material and uses microbeads and elastane to mold to your head and achieve its squishable and adjustable profile. And, when it's not in use, you can easily store it in a backpack, travel purse, or carry-on suitcase, or even slide it over your luggage handle or keep it on your person like a wristband; it weighs less than one pound. 

In addition to getting a stamp of approval from Goop editors, the Mini Handy Pillow has also earned glowing praise from Ostrichpillow shoppers. One reviewer said, “I always lean on my hand when I want to sleep, especially on the road, so this has been a god-send.” Another customer called it “extremely soft and very light,” and their review was followed by a traveler that added, “I used it on numerous flights and I was comfortable every time.” 

Take it from this buyer that raved, “When I took it out of the box, the experience was like hugging a cloud.” Matching their excitement, another customer wrote, “I can say I’ve found the perfect companion for my morning train trip. [Tray] table plus mini pillow equals heaven.” 

Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow

Goop


To buy: goop.com, ostrichpillow.com, and amazon.com, $35 

Shoppers have also found that it makes an “extremely comfortable” headrest, as well as an effective remedy for relieving “chronic” wrist pain or alleviating tension from the elbows when working at a desk. A reviewer also highlighted that it “helps hold a book. It’s cute. It’s very versatile if you play around with it.” 

Similarly, a shopper mentioned, “It is so hard to get comfortable in an airplane, or waiting room chair. This pillow just works for me. There are so many ways to hold it thanks to the many slots to slide your hand or fingers into it.” Trust us, you’ll be impressed with just how many uses you can get out of it outside of traveling. 

Flight Attendants Call This TikTok-viral Airplane Blanket a 'Travel Must-have' — and It Doubles As a Pillow

Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday gifting or just need a new travel pillow, the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow is definitely the product for the job. Get one at Goop or Ostrichpillow today and prepare to ask yourself how you managed to live without it. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $35. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow
Flight Attendants Call This TikTok-viral Airplane Blanket a 'Travel Must-have' — and It Doubles As a Pillow
Target Massage Roundup Tout
These 7 Portable Massagers Are Ideal for Holiday Travel — and They're Up to 57% Off
Anrabess Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Amazon Shoppers’ Favorite Sweater Also Comes in a Stylish Turtleneck Dress — and It’s Up to 61% Off
Feethit Men's Slip On Running Shoes
Shoppers Say These $34 Slip-on Sneakers Feel Like ‘Walking on a Cloud' and Are Perfect for Long Travel Days
Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag Tout
This Spacious Travel Crossbody Purse Is Stocked With ‘Lots of Secure Pockets’ — and It’s Just $28
Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag Tout
Minimalist Travelers Will Love This Anti-theft Belt Bag That Has ‘Plenty of Space for Everything’
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Small 40L Tout
I'm an Outdoor Gear Expert, and This Is the Best Adventure and Travel Bag I’ve Ever Used
Beis bags
This Editor-loved Brand Launched the Perfect Tote That Travelers and Parents Alike Will Want in Every Color
7â ADVANCE 2-IN-1 SHORT
I’m a Travel Writer, and I Never Go Anywhere Without These Comfy, Sweat-wicking Gym Shorts
NAR Gen 7 CAT Tourniquet - Combat Application Tourniquet
After a Nurse on My Flight Jumped Into Action, He Told Me to Always Travel With This $33 First-aid Tool
beat travel pillows neck pillows for the plane
The 9 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Travel Friendly Packable Fashion Finds Tout
These Packable Fashion Finds Will Save You Room in Your Suitcase — and They All Have Secret Uses
Fahsyee Women's Leather Jacket
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Perfect-fitting Leather Jacket That's Less Than $50
Yoobao Portable Charger 10000mAh Slim Power Bank
Shoppers Call This Portable Charger Their Best Travel Investment — and It’s Only $22
USAMS Multi Charging Cable 2 Pack Tout
This Genius Travel Cable Charges Up to 4 Devices at Once — and You Can Get 2 for $15