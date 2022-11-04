Shoppers Love This Gwyneth Paltrow-approved Travel Pillow That Lets You Sleep Comfortably on Flights

Having to sit upright for a prolonged period of time during a flight, train ride, or road trip is just downright uncomfortable. And, no matter how many times you try to reposition yourself or lean on your window, tray table, or arm rest, getting some shut-eye can seem impossible. Well, that was before the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow, an innovative travel pillow that allows you to nap virtually anywhere with its portable and wearable design.

Recently earning a spot in the travel section of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Gift Guide 2022, the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow undoubtedly makes a thoughtful present for the jet-setter in your life, and an especially perfect “treat yourself” gift if you’re someone that relentlessly struggles to catch some Zs while traveling.

To buy: goop.com, ostrichpillow.com, and amazon.com, $35

The oval-shaped, travel-friendly pillow measures 9.8 inches by 6.7 inches by 2.7 inches and supports your go-to sleeping position by being worn on your hand like a glove or over your forearm and elbow like a sleeve. It provides a cushy spot for you to rest your head — whether you’re on a long flight, commuting to work, taking a quick screen break at your desk, or hanging out in a terminal.

What’s more, the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow is made with a soft and plush-like viscose material and uses microbeads and elastane to mold to your head and achieve its squishable and adjustable profile. And, when it's not in use, you can easily store it in a backpack, travel purse, or carry-on suitcase, or even slide it over your luggage handle or keep it on your person like a wristband; it weighs less than one pound.

In addition to getting a stamp of approval from Goop editors, the Mini Handy Pillow has also earned glowing praise from Ostrichpillow shoppers. One reviewer said, “I always lean on my hand when I want to sleep, especially on the road, so this has been a god-send.” Another customer called it “extremely soft and very light,” and their review was followed by a traveler that added, “I used it on numerous flights and I was comfortable every time.”

Take it from this buyer that raved, “When I took it out of the box, the experience was like hugging a cloud.” Matching their excitement, another customer wrote, “I can say I’ve found the perfect companion for my morning train trip. [Tray] table plus mini pillow equals heaven.”

Shoppers have also found that it makes an “extremely comfortable” headrest, as well as an effective remedy for relieving “chronic” wrist pain or alleviating tension from the elbows when working at a desk. A reviewer also highlighted that it “helps hold a book. It’s cute. It’s very versatile if you play around with it.”

Similarly, a shopper mentioned, “It is so hard to get comfortable in an airplane, or waiting room chair. This pillow just works for me. There are so many ways to hold it thanks to the many slots to slide your hand or fingers into it.” Trust us, you’ll be impressed with just how many uses you can get out of it outside of traveling.

Whether you’re getting a head start on your holiday gifting or just need a new travel pillow, the Ostrichpillow Mini Handy Pillow is definitely the product for the job. Get one at Goop or Ostrichpillow today and prepare to ask yourself how you managed to live without it.

