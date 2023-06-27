This TikTok-famous Beach Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' One Amazon Shoppers Have Tried — and It's 25% Off

Whether I’m home in Los Angeles, visiting friends and family on Long Island, or on vacation, odds are that you can find me at the beach. Another sure thing that you can bet is that this avid beach goer will be soaking up the rays and ocean view in a comfy beach chair like the Ostrich On Your Back Beach Chair, which is taking over social media with its genius design. And, best of all, it just went on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day (which takes place on Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 this year).

Right now, you can get the TikTok-famous beach chair for up to 25 percent off as part of the retailer’s early deals. This markdown couldn't have come at a better time, what with July Fourth weekend being right around the corner. Prices vary depending on the color chair you choose (there are nine options available), and we're seeing the biggest savings on the traditional blue-hued one. Close behind it is the punchy lime green chair that's on sale for 16 percent off.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $80)

So, what's so special about the Ostrich On Your Back Beach Chair? Well, if you look closely at the reclining beach chair, you'll notice that its cushioned headrest opens to reveal a massage-style face cavity, which allows you to comfortably lie on your stomach. And, those handy carrying handles are actually arm holes, so you can really get comfy while you're sunbathing, scrolling through your phone, reading a book, or taking a beachside snooze.

What's more, the Ostrich On Your Back Beach Chair has five adjustable positions so you can customize your seat to how you like it, and it's specifically designed with an extra-wide construction and an increased weight capacity to boost its comfort and durability. Plus, it sits 9 inches above the ground so you can easily get in and out of it, and it has an attached cup holder and backpack straps for hassle-free carrying.

In their reviews, Amazon shoppers have dubbed it the "the best beach chair ever," and it also has a reputation for being "the most comfortable chair I’ve ever used at the beach," according to one customer. They also quipped, "I have to tell you, I’ve never been able to fall asleep in a chair before. I love this thing. I bought two for my wife and myself."

Chiming in, a second reviewer was happy to report, "This chair was perfect for the price and worked flawlessly. I even enjoy the way it works as a backpack. The positions locked in place with ease and did not pop out of position." And, a third shopper commented, "I would give these chairs more than five stars if I could. They are super comfortable, look great, and offer a range of seating positions. They are well-built, sturdy, and roomy… [The face opening] nicely accommodates a ponytail when you are sitting upright."

If you really want to kickback, you can also get the chaise version of the Ostrich On Your Back Beach Chair on sale. It's currently 24 percent off and boasts the same design as the traditional beach chair, only offering more legroom for you to get comfy. And, it has a convenient shoulder strap so you can carry it with ease.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $68)

Regardless of which one you pick, you can trust that you'll be in good hands with the Ostrich On Your Back Beach Chair. Make sure to add it to your cart while it's up to 25 percent off at Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023. And, while you're at it, check out the other top-rated beach chairs that are currently on sale.

More Top-rated Beach Chairs at Amazon:

Pacific Pass Lightweight Camp/Beach Chair

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $28 (originally $43)

Old Bahama Bay Low Folding Camp/Beach Chair

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $51)

Rio 4-Position Backpack Beach Chair

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $47 (originally $51)

Tommy Bahama Classic Lay Flat Folding Backpack Beach Chair

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $55 (originally $84)

GCI Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $66 (originally $80)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

