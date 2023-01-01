Travelers Love This Deceptively Spacious $29 Hanging Travel Organizer That Rolls Up to the Size of a Burrito

As frequent travelers know, the little things matter in a big way. How are you going to transport your jewelry, chargers, cords, toiletries, and all the other odds and ends without losing anything — including your patience?

In my constant quest for clever storage solutions, I stumbled upon the Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer, a catchall that has all the important bases covered: It’s lightweight, secure, waterproof, roomy and has lots of little compartments. Most importantly, it rolls up so small you can easily fit it in a backpack. The best news? It’s currently on sale for as little as $29.



The Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer is 15 inches long and rolls up into a neat little burrito — about the size of a clutch purse. When you unroll it, you can hang it for easy accessibility thanks to a hanger-style hook up top. (Don’t worry, it neatly tucks away when you’re not using it).

This fan explains its convenience and versatility: “I travel for work and stay in hotels and occasionally opt to van camp instead. Between work, the gym, and overnight backpacking, this has handled all my basics and folded down tight enough to pack in whatever.” They said, continuing, “The hook allows me to hang it in the shower, and the mesh pocket with the hook allows it to hang and dry my pouf and other wet items.”

The organizer, which is available in gray highlighted by orange or blue, is fitted with expandable mesh inside, so its contents are well-ventilated and easy to identify without a lot of rummaging around. Each of its four compartments are zippered securely and provide space for storing everything from external battery packs and hair brushes to tinier things like SD cards, bobby pins, and loose keys – you know, those things that tend to swim inside your bags.

It comes with a few cool extras too, including a tiny mirror made of reflective plastic (not glass) for applying your mascara, tweezing your eyebrows or shaving your face, for instance. The compartments also use YKK zippers, which are made in Japan and have become synonymous with top quality in the zipper industry (yes, zippers have industry standards!).



The Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer is one of those ultimate space savers that qualify it for holy-grail status among jet setters, but that’s not news to Amazon shoppers: They’ve already given it an impressive 4.7 rating. In fact, the Osprey organizer made itself so useful to one shopper that they even went as far as to say, “This one stands out from them all,” and it has “never let me down.”

“I have had this pack for more than five years and use it [for] everything from backpacking to the gym to plane travel,” wrote one long-term fan who demonstrates that this is $29 well spent. “For glamping and plane travel it fits quite a bit,” they continued, showing exactly what this “max load” entails: their entire toiletry stash, including the bulky stuff like deodorant, mouthwash, and bottles of lotion.

Another shopper loved the organizer so much, they purchased three. “I purchased one for travel for [my] toothbrush, comb, brush, etc. I loved it so much I ordered two more, one for electronics and one for my husband,” they wrote. “Very well made, compact, organized, just what I was looking for, and I looked [for] a long time.”

After a while you’ll start to notice that the Osprey organizer is a dependable — in fact, I’d say indispensable — travel companion. What you really start to notice is how truly lightweight the polyester material is, which comes in handy because the compartments are also so stretchy you’ll successfully squeeze a surprising amount in there before you simply can’t roll it up anymore!

Oh, and that material is not just waterproof. According to one fan, it’s also stain-proof. After a conditioner spilled in their bag they wrote, “To my amazement, the hair dye (which had been sitting on the fabric for hours), had not dyed the orange ripstop at all. It rinsed right off, dried in a few hours, and the organizer still looks like new.”

There you have it: the Osprey UltraLight Roll Organizer is pretty much the only organizer you need for camping trips, cross-country expeditions, overseas journeys, or wherever your travels take you. And at just $29 over at Amazon, it’s a steal right now.

