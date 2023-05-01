How to Have One Perfect Day in Oslo

Ready to explore all the best sights, hotels, and dining options in one perfect day in Oslo? Here’s a quick itinerary for your next Norway trip.

Where to Stay

Your first stop in Oslo should be checking into the Sommerro, a new-school hotel filled with plenty of old-school charm. The hotel is a mid-century modern lover’s dream, filled with sleek decor and all the right pops of color. With 231 rooms and suites, it’s a place that every kind of traveler will adore, but especially the history buffs. The hotel now occupies the former headquarters of the city’s electrical company and maintains plenty of throwback touches to remind you of its past. Rooms start at $250 per night, including breakfast.

Where to Eat

Breakfast at Kumi: For a cheerful morning, there’s no better cafe to pop into than Kumi. The organic eatery is bright and inviting and serves comfort food so good you’ll want to order dish after dish. Don’t miss the Belgian waffle and panko fried cauliflower. Dishes start at about $13.

Lunch at Oslo Street Food: Oslo Street Food is a vibrant food hall that offers visitors the chance to dig into just about anything they’re craving, from burgers to pasta, across its 16 stalls. And, if you come here after hours, you could be in for the dance party of a lifetime at Oslo Street Food at Night, billed as the city’s busiest nightclub on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Dinner at Brutus: Those looking for the perfect mix of a relaxed atmosphere and world-class dishes need not look further than Brutus. The restaurant’s friendly staff is happy to pair a glass from its impressive natural wine collection with a selection of its small bites. Go for a mix of things, like radish and ricotta, leeks and mustard, and cabbage and dill. Dishes start at about $12.

What to Do

Take a Sauna: Saunaing is simply a way of life in Oslo. Though there are a number of outfitters to help you sweat, Kok is something special. The saunas here float directly on the fjord, allowing guests to heat up for as long as they want inside the wood-burning saunas and cool down with a jump in the frigid waters just out their door. Grab a private sauna starting at about $150.

Visit the Transportation Museum: The Oslo Transportation Museum houses the nation’s largest collection of vintage trams and buses, each tirelessly restored and cared for by a team of dedicated volunteers. Those on display include trains, trams, and buses dating as far back as 1875, including one seriously cool horse-drawn tram that will leave your imagination buzzing. The museum is open seven days a week, and adult tickets run for about $5.

