The Oscars may be the pinnacle of movie making and fashion, but one Oscar-winning director got thrifty, wearing a tuxedo he purchased from an unclaimed luggage company to accept his big award.

When Daniel Scheinert took the stage with his partner Daniel Kwan on Sunday to accept the Oscar for directing, original screenplay, and best picture for their film “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” he was in a tux from Unclaimed Baggage, an Alabama-based store that resells items found in luggage unclaimed by airline passengers.

Daniel Scheinert, and his mother Becky, at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images

The North Alabama native first purchased the tux several years ago when he started to gain traction as a filmmaker and decided he’d need the fancy suit for special occasions, according to AL.com.

“Lo and behold, it fit his very tall, very skinny frame,” Scheinert’s mother told the site.

Unclaimed Baggage launched online in 2020 and also has a store in Alabama. Before going up for sale, each bag undergoes a three month search for its rightful owner. The company estimates just about 0.03 percent of all luggage is truly unclaimed, but that’s how the director managed to find his fancy threads.

“With a mission to give new life to lost, unclaimed, and rejected items, Unclaimed Baggage gives lost items the opportunity to live on and create new stories. Perhaps it’s a wedding dress for a new bride, a laptop for a college student, or… a tuxedo for a three-time Academy Award recipient,” the site wrote in a post after the big show. “The Unclaimed Baggage team wishes Daniel a huge congratulations and is so proud to see a fellow Alabamian achieve such great success.”

A tux is just the beginning of the high-end — and interesting — finds Unclaimed Baggage has made over the years. From a camera that was part of NASA’s space shuttle program to a 1930’s French newspaper, designer handbags, and even a 40-carat emerald ring, there’s always something new to discover at the store.