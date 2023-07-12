Virtually anyone can store and transport an Oru kayak. Easy to carry up stairs, slip in a trunk, and handle on the water, the Lake+ is a true treasure for outdoor lovers like me. However, this definitely isn’t the best kayak choice for everyone. Keep reading to find out if it’s right for you.

I’ve always loved kayaking, but even most inflatable models are too cumbersome and bulky for New Yorkers like myself. Enter the Oru Kayak Lake+: The brand’s ultra-lightweight boat for calm waters is a high-quality, hassle-free kayak suitable for apartment life.

Exactly How Portable Is the Oru Kayak Lake+?

Solo travelers, rejoice. At just 18 pounds, the Oru Kayak Lake+ is light enough for one person to carry without breaking a sweat. If you’re living or traveling where every inch and ounce counts, the Lake+ is pretty much unbeatable. Unfortunately, it only has one small handle. The handle is padded and comfortable enough for short distances, but it starts feeling unwieldy as you approach the five-minute mark or so.

You can tote the kayak by hand on the subway if you have to, but if you’re planning to regularly transport it on foot, I recommend getting one of Oru’s kayak backpacks. The backpack also gives you the option to check the kayak on a plane with less risk of damage. For road trips, the Lake+ kayak is perfect. It’s 42 x 21 x 11 inches when folded, which is small enough to fit in most trunks and backseats.

Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

What’s the Assembly Process Like?

With several outings under my belt, it’s a cinch to get the Lake+ kayak water-ready by myself. I can easily go from box to boat in well under five minutes. But the first couple of assemblies … didn’t exactly go down like that.

If you’re like me, your first time assembling an Oru kayak will require careful reading, an extra set of hands, and some muscle work. Remember, the kayak is strong enough to bear your weight and resist water, and that sturdiness means folding and unfolding takes a bit of force. It felt a bit unsettling at first. You’ll likely be concerned about damaging the boat, but rest assured popping the kayak into place is supposed to require significant pressure.

Some advice for newcomers: learn how to assemble the kayak in a low-stress, time-flexible environment. And you should check out Oru’s YouTube channel to help you nail the routine. I also found it best to loosely buckle all the straps on the bow and stern before tightening each one (a lesson hard learned from some jammed buckles).



Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

All in all, the time it takes to get the hang of unfolding the Lake+ is a small price to pay for the convenience and efficiency you’ll have once you know the ropes. I love that I don’t need any tools or accessories to get this kayak ready for a paddle and can set it up and break it down completely on my own. Once you know exactly where and how to apply force, you’ll be able to as well.

Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

How does the Oru Kayak Lake+ Perform on Water?

Apart from the standout portability, my favorite thing about the Lake+ is its spaciousness. The cockpit has plenty of room for sitting cross-legged or stretching out your stems, and gear doesn’t have to get left behind. I usually keep a 30-liter dry bag behind me on the water and could easily fit a bigger bag or small cooler. There’s also enough room to slide a life jacket, backpack, or other essentials in front of your legs.

Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

The Lake+ has a 250-pound weight capacity, though I pushed that by about 40 pounds during testing and she didn’t sink. I don’t recommend playing fast and loose with the weight limit on a regular basis, but I also wouldn’t stress if extra gear or a furry friend pushes you a few pounds over on the occasional paddle. As light as it is, this is a sturdy, resilient boat: I felt supported during every outing on the water, with no anxiety even when paddling alone far away from shore.



Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

Although it has no rudder or skeg, the Lake+ tracks well. This is an agile, playful boat suitable for changing directions on a dime and picking up speed. On both winding rivers and vast lakes, it never felt cumbersome to steer. I particularly love that it’s easy to carry across spits and shallow waters — things that can cause some real hiccups when solo paddling in other kayaks.



Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

Overall, this kayak is a blast. I really appreciate that the length and angle of the paddles are adjustable. As a 5-foot, 2-inch paddler, fine-tuning it for my wingspan made maneuvering even easier.

Is It Comfortable?

I have mixed feelings about the Lake+’s seat. The adjustable lumbar support is excellent, and the straps that keep the chair upright are surprisingly strong — I’m a fan of putting it in a reclined position for ultra-serene lounging on the water. An easy-to-adjust footrest is another comfort bonus. That said, the gel seat cushion does leave something to be desired. After a few hours in the cockpit, my derriére is definitely sore. Oru does offer some seat upgrades, and a rolled towel or blanket could also help stave off aches.

Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

Because it sits low to the water and has a roomy cockpit, the Oru Lake+ has more of a sit-on-top kayak feel as opposed to an enclosed boat. It’s a beginner-friendly build that won’t have you worried about how to bail out should a capsize occur. Speaking of capsizing, it’s surprisingly hard to tip (because it’s so low and open, taking in water is the bigger risk, though it’s never been an issue for me).

How Do Foldable Kayaks Compare to Inflatable Kayaks?

So where do Oru’s origami ‘yaks have a leg up on inflatable options? For starters, there are no tools or accessories required for assembly. No pump to leave on shore or walk back to your car, no storage straps to keep track of — nada. From the seat to the detachable footrest, every piece has a special spot on board and fits into the neat little folded box for life on land.

Travel + Leisure / Lydia Price

Even the lightest among T+L’s favorite inflatable kayaks are several pounds heavier than the Lake+’s wispy 18 pounds. This Oru kayak also takes far less time to assemble than any inflatable I’ve tried.

On the other hand, if you prioritize seat comfort or expect to encounter hefty white caps or rapids, you’re probably better off with an inflatable kayak designed for technical paddles. Oru does make more versatile kayaks, but they do sacrifice some portability compared to the Lake+.

Is the Oru Lake+ Worth It?

Ultimately, the Oru Lake+ Kayak is a fantastic option for occasional paddlers and those with limited transport and storage options. While it’s not a boat you want to take over rapids and white caps, it excels at what it was designed to do: be sturdy, swift, and easy to set up for fun paddles on calm waters.

Price at time of publish: $699

Why Trust Travel + Leisure

Lydia Price is a commerce editor at T+L, where she focuses on outdoor gear and apparel. She traveled with the Oru Lake+ from Brooklyn to her hometown in the Northern Adirondacks, where she tested the kayak on several rivers, marshes, and lakes.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.