This Is the Best Heated Jacket T+L Editors Have Ever Tried — and It’s Nearly Half Off Today

Despite the freezing temperatures, many outdoor enthusiasts find winter to be the greatest time of year for hiking, camping, and exploring — what with the wonderland-esque snowy trees, quiet trails, and opportunities to hit the slopes. But you can’t brave the cold without the right gear, which is why Amazon shoppers have turned the Ororo Heated Jacket into their go-to outerwear piece for wintertime adventures.

Not familiar with the popular men’s heated jacket? Well, now’s the perfect time to get introduced as it was just marked down up to 48 percent off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Yup, it’s nearly half off — and with this discount, you save almost $100 on your purchase (Note: Prices vary depending on the color and size you choose; it’s available in three colors and sizes range from S to 3XL).

To buy: amazon.com, $105 (originally $200)

Earning the top spot on T+L’s best heated jackets list, the Ororo Heated Jacket keeps you toasty and cozy with its rechargeable carbon fiber heating unit, which generates warmth at your chest and back. Wearers can alternate between three heat settings depending on their preference or local forecast. Plus, you can remove the battery pack (which has its own designated pocket and which shoppers say is the same size as a smartphone or wallet) to machine wash it or wear it as your everyday jacket.

For added comfort, the Ororo Heated Jacket is made with a snuggly soft polyester fabric that helps keep warmth in. But don’t worry, its lining is still very breathable, which is good news if you’re someone that overheats fast. The fabric is also water- and wind-resistant, and offers the right amount of stretch so you can still enjoy full mobility when wearing it. What’s more, there are two zippered side pockets to securely stash your smartphone, keys, wallet, and other essentials, and the hood detaches.

When testing the Ororo Heated Jacket, T+L editors were impressed with its flattering fit, which they noted “cinches at the waist, creating a slim but comfortable style” that didn’t hinder their movements. They added, “The polyester material repelled water we sprayed on it, and while the outer sleeve remained a little damp after the spritz, no liquid seeped through to the testers’ skin. If you’re planning to wear this for skiing, snowboarding, or other winter sports, you should be well-protected from any moisture.”

As for just how warm it gets, the T+L Tested team was happy to report that “in under a minute, our testers started feeling the Ororo jackets heating up on their chests and backs. One noted that the warmth was most powerful on the rear of the jacket but called wearing it an ‘overall very cozy experience.’”

The editors noted that the jacket reaches 115 degrees Fahrenheit and has an LED light feature that illuminates once the heat element has been powered on: “Setting up the slender battery is very intuitive, and the LED light-up button on the chest makes it easy to cycle through the heat settings. The light also means it's effortless to check which heat setting is on.”

It’s not hard to see why it’s been dubbed the best overall heat jacket they tried. Intrigued? We thought you’d be. Get yourself the Ororo Heated Jacket while it’s on sale for 48 percent off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Hurry — deals like this don’t come around often.

At the time of publishing, the price was $105.

