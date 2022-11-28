Shoppers Say This Top-rated Heated Vest ‘Takes the Chill Right Out of You’ — and It’s 34% Off for Cyber Monday

In-between weather is notoriously difficult to dress for. You don’t want to risk freezing by going jacketless, but donning your oversized winter parka also seems a bit dramatic. You could always throw on a hoodie, but that’s not dressy enough for every situation, and there are only so many times you can show up to work or an event in a denim or leather jacket. So what do you choose when you’ve exhausted all other options? Our vote is a warm winter vest — preferably one with heating capabilities.

Ororo’s Lightweight Heated Vest is the perfect piece to wear alone in chilly air or for added warmth underneath a jacket. The stylish and comfy vest is available in both women’s and men’s versions, which are currently discounted at Amazon by 34 percent and 18 percent, respectively, for Cyber Monday. Both versions come with a battery pack to power the heating elements. The battery lasts up to 10 hours on the lowest heat setting (100 degrees), six hours on the medium setting (110 degrees), and three hours on the highest setting (130 degrees). With the push of a button on the chest, the Ororo will provide heat in seconds.

But even if temperatures haven’t dipped quite low enough for heating capabilities to be necessary, this vest is still worth the wear. Boasting water-resistant fabric and a soft interior lining, the Ororo will keep you dry and comfortable in bouts of rain and sleet. It also features two large front zipper pockets that are spacious enough to fit keys, a wallet, or a phone. Speaking of phones, the vest is equipped with a USB port that you can use to charge your phone in times of need. It’s even designed to withstand at least 50 machine wash cycles without the heating elements losing power.

And shoppers feel the same way we do about it. “I adore this [vest],” one wrote. “I’ve had it [for] about a year now and just pulled it out for winter weather again. Last year I took it out on the ocean in December and I was nice and toasty — it’s like that amazing feeling of sitting in a hot tub surrounded by snow. I’m buying my best friend one for Christmas this year.”

“I use this for hunting and it takes the chill right out of you,” another shopper added. “I love these vests. They’re much better quality than previous products like this that I’ve used. I would strongly recommend it.”

The women’s version of Ororo’s Lightweight Heated Vest comes in three colors: white, gray, and red with black lining. The men’s version is available in four colors: black, green, dark gray, and a two-toned flecking gray. All are on sale right now, but only for the rest of Cyber Monday — so drop one (or two) in your cart now!

