I’ve Had the Ororo Heated Jacket for 3 Years, and It Still Keeps Me Warm in Even the Harshest Winters

I grew up in Southern California, which is to say that I had no idea what winter really meant until my first trip to Sweden when I became painfully aware that negative 40 degrees Fahrenheit was a real temperature — and not just a refrigerator company. In the decade since, I’ve lived in Austria and New York, two cities that regularly dip below freezing in the wintertime. Even with years of blistering winters under my belt, I somehow have yet to build up even a little bit of a tolerance to cold weather. Heck, I still put on a jacket as soon as the temperature falls below 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

By the time actual winter weather hits, I armor myself against the slightest chill with the Ororo Heated Jacket. It’s an absolute dream in frigid temperatures when it feels like I’m frozen from the inside out and warmth is but a distant memory. The popular jacket is equipped with built-in heating coils that instantly bring my core body temperature back up and help make even the worst winter days tolerable. So, as you could imagine, I don’t go anywhere without it; the heated winter jacket makes the perfect companion for cold-weather hikes, cabin retreats, and any other winter getaway.

With a price tag that ranks in at $200, the Ororo Heated Jacket is undoubtedly an investment piece. But right now, you can actually get one for up to 25 percent off at Amazon. This discount brings the best-selling jacket down to as little as $150, but only for a limited time. So, don’t hesitate when adding it to your cart.

On the surface, the Ororo Heated Jacket bears all of the hallmarks of an excellent winter jacket. Its 100 percent polyester exterior is durable, windproof, and water-resistant, while its interior boasts a cozy and soft fleece lining. There’s a detachable hood and a collar that stands up to block wind from getting in at your neck. And, it even has a drawstring hem to keep wind from getting through the bottom and create a customizable fit for the wearer.

But, what truly sets this jacket apart from all other winter jackets is the carbon fiber heating elements hiding underneath its warm, fleece lining. Located across the chest and back area, these heating coils can be turned on by pressing the button in the top left corner of the jacket (it’s disguised as an embossed Ororo logo). Wearers have full control of the temperature thanks to the jacket’s adjustable heat settings, which range from 100 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. And, even better, the coils reach your preferred heat setting quickly.

The battery pack that powers those heating coils can last up to 10 hours, depending on what setting you use. I haven’t timed the battery to confirm this but, in the three years that I’ve owned it, I’ve only drained a fully charged battery in a single day once. And, since it comes with a backup battery and a separate, designated interior pocket for it, all I had to do was swap batteries and I was good to go. So if you’re planning to be outside all day long, just make sure you leave the house with both battery packs fully charged and you should be fine.

Another fun perk: The battery packs use standard USB ports. So, if I’m ever in a pinch, I can plug my phone into the spare battery pack to charge it.

The only annoying thing I’ve noticed so far is that the battery packs kind of weigh down the jacket. Without the packs, the jacket is super lightweight. And even with them, it’s still nowhere near as bulky or uncomfortable as some of the heavier winter coats I’ve tried. The issue, however, is more so that the extra weight of the packs is all concentrated in one area: the interior pockets beside the front zipper where they’re stored. Because of this, they drag down on the front a bit. So, if I’m not using the heating coils, I often toss the batteries in my purse to keep them close by until I need them.

But, it’s this versatile component that also makes it a must-have. On milder winter days, I use it sans heat since it still makes a great jacket on its own. Plus, it’s incredibly soft and comfy — and I love the slim-fit cut because it adds enough room to wear a sweater underneath, but not so much room that it’s baggy or bulky. And, when temperatures dip too low for my comfort, I can just press the button to turn on the heat.

With more than 5,200 five-star ratings at Amazon, I’m not alone in being obsessed with this heated jacket. One customer said that thanks to the jacket, they’re “finally not completely terrified of the Midwest winters; I feel like I can actually go out and enjoy my life.” Another Amazon shopper said after buying this jacket as a gift for their daughter, “It is a treasure... Her friends are quite envious.”

It’s available in four different colors, including solid black that I own (which I can wear over any outfit). Sizes range from S to 2XL, and there’s no need to size up because, even though it’s technically a “slim-fitting” jacket, it’s designed to fit over a sweater so it’s not overly snug. Trust me, once you give the Ororo Heated Jacket a try, you won’t want to go anywhere without either. Get yours at Amazon today while it’s still on sale for up to 25 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $150.

