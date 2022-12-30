These Heated Gloves Earned a Perfect Score During T+L Testing — and They’re on Sale Right Now

The holidays may be over, but in many places it seems winter is just getting started. Just like an insulated down jacket and durable waterproof boots are essential for keeping warm when the snow starts to fall, a protective pair of heated gloves can be just as necessary whether you’re walking your dog or hitting the ski slopes. With so many high-tech options out there and the price points to match, we did the homework for you and tested 15 pairs of heated gloves — and this unisex 3-in-1 pair from Ororo is the only one that earned a perfect score, making it the best of the best. The good news? It’s on sale at Amazon right now.

While some pairs of heated gloves felt clunky and overly complicated, the rechargeable heated gloves from Ororo were easy to use and can reach temperatures up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping users toasty even in the coldest weather. That said, our testers found the medium setting to be most comfortable, as it kept their hands and fingertips warm throughout the testing process, even when submerged in ice for 10 minutes.



To buy: amazon.com, from $150 (originally $200)



Each glove includes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to eight hours when fully charged, which will see you through a full day of skiing or sightseeing or a night out camping or chasing the Northern Lights. They also have a preheat feature that allows them to warm up in about five minutes (they’ll blink red when they’re ready to use), so you can head out for a day of adventure even faster.

These water-resistant gloves have polyester shells with 3M Thinsulate insulation that adds to their softness and flexibility. Their interior linings can also be used as separate gloves in less serious conditions or when you’re not needing such a warm feel. The best part is, both the inner linings and the outer gloves are touchscreen compatible, so you can text or take photos without removing the gloves.



Like most heated gloves, the Ororo gloves aren’t machine washable, so you should stick to spot cleaning by hand even when you remove the battery. They also come with a battery charger and one-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind that you can have them replaced should something happen this winter. The unisex gloves come in sizes small to XXL and feature an adjustable wrist cinch, too, so you can get the perfect fit.

While these gloves earned a perfect score from our T+L testing team, they’ve also received hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One shopper particularly liked the gloves’ versatility saying, “These are very nice quality gloves. They are nice and warm on our sub-zero days. I love that the liner is the heated part and can be worn on its own without the outer glove if you want a lighter weight glove.”



Ororo’s gloves may have a protective polyester shell, but they also feature an added silica gel palm designed to help with grip. This design, along with the glove’s custom heat settings, also help with breathability so you never overheat. One wearer appreciated the settings, noting that they, “usually have my heat sensor on medium or low. With three heat settings, you can have the setting that suits you best. The battery packs are not heavy and fit well into each product.”

Other customers loved how durable these gloves are for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, or simply shoveling snow. One adventurous shopper even wrote, “These gloves do the job. Utah skiing in 30 degree weather and my fingertips stayed reasonably warm. My hands are usually extremely cold so anything that keeps them from freezing solid is a keeper.”

Whether you live in a cold place or love to go on winter adventures, you can’t go wrong with this cozy pair of heated gloves. And while the price might feel like a splurge, heated gloves are a smart investment if you plan to spend time outdoors this season, whether you’re sightseeing, skiing, hiking, or shoveling snow. Plus, it’s rare to see them on sale, especially during winter, making it an ideal time to add to cart. For $150, you can treat yourself to a more comfortable day in the snow with these ultra warm and durable Ororo gloves now on sale up to 25 percent off.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $150.

