Score Major Savings on Your Orlando Trip With These Deals on Theme Parks, Hotels, and More

From Walt Disney World and Universal admission, to a multitude of savings at hotels, dozens of deals are waiting for you.

Michael Cappetta
Michael Cappetta is a travel writer with over 10 years of experience in journalism and television news.
Published on May 31, 2023
It’s a summer of savings for travelers heading to one of the most popular destinations in the world. 

Visit Orlando, the official tourism board for the Florida city, has recently announced a special curation of over dozens of special deals called “Fantastic Summer Savings.” The deals include discounts at theme parks, hotels, restaurants, and other activities. 

A headlining promotion in the offer is Walt Disney World’s ongoing “4-Park Magic Ticket”. The promotion allows guests to purchase a 4-day, 4-Park Magic Ticket for only $99 per day (which comes to a total of $396 plus tax), with no theme park reservations required.

Universal Orlando Resort is also rolling out a special deal with three free theme park days when you purchase two days, and includes admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests of SeaWorld Orlando will receive 50% off single-day tickets and all-day dining for only $35. Discovery Cove is offering 20% discounts on visit packages. 

In addition to the theme parks, other attractions around Orlando are offering discounts. For example, Main Event Entertainment Orlando is offering unlimited video games and arcade games for only $12.99 a person on Monday evenings. For automotive enthusiasts, the Orlando Auto Museum at Dezerland Park Orlando is offering select free meals with ticket purchases.

For travelers headed to Orlando, there are plenty of hotel deals listed in the Visit Orlando site as well.

The 62-acre Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek is offering 50% off Sunday stays, but only when a guest stays Friday and Saturday. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort is offering a “Stay Longer This Summer” promotion, where a guest’s fourth night is free. Teachers can score $92 nightly stays at a collection of hotels in the Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels district. Teachers and support staff can also get special discounts at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. 

Orlando is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, and over 1 million travelers were projected to travel through Orlando over the Memorial Day Weekend, according to airport data

"There's still time to plan a summer vacation to Orlando. With a variety of offers for theme parks, attractions and hotels, Orlando checks all the boxes for an unforgettable summer vacation with incredible value,” Visit Orlando’s President & CEO Casandra Matej said in a statement to Travel + Leisure. 

