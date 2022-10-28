Best Products Minimalist Travelers Will Love This Anti-theft Belt Bag That Has ‘Plenty of Space for Everything’ But, the best part is that it’s just $14. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 05:30AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. There’s no denying the convenience of a fanny pack — or the fact that the editor-approved bag style doesn’t have a reputation of being the aesthetically pleasing choice. Well, that was before the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag arrived on the scene. The under-the-radar fanny pack is already earning serious praise from Amazon shoppers, and is even touting an impressive 4.7-star average rating. Not only is it an exceptionally fashionable travel bag, but the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag also comes with an incredibly budget-friendly price tag. You can get one for just $14, and that’s without any type of deal or promotion. To buy: amazon.com, $14 Intrigued? We thought you’d be. The 8.9-inch by 5.3-inch by 1.7-inch compact travel bag helps you travel hands-free with its adjustable waistband, which extends up to 46 inches (so you can also wear it slung across your chest) and stays in place thanks to a sturdy buckle closure. Despite its petite frame, shoppers assure that the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag is surprisingly spacious with its roomy main compartment that’s equipped with slip pockets for extra organization. Plus, there’s also a discreet, anti-theft back pocket to keep your valuables safe while you’re traveling. We Tested 14 Anti-theft Backpacks — Here Are the Best to Keep Your Valuables Safe The Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag’s design is further enhanced with its durable construction, which is made from a water-resistant PVC material. This not only protects its contents from the elements, but also gives you peace of mind that the fanny pack will be around for many trips to come. This is also good news if you’ll be bringing the bag along on hikes, runs, and other outdoor adventures. Shoppers have their choice of eight colors when it comes to the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag. Hues range from versatile options like black, light gray, and khaki tan to fun pops such as pink, light blue, and a denim-inspired print. Between its sleek look and compact size, we bet the fanny pack would make the perfect everyday bag, especially if you’re someone that prefers to head out with just the essentials such as a smartphone, wallet, and keys. To buy: amazon.com, $14 “I love this little bag,” raved one customer. Another reviewer, who said it’s “worth every penny,” added, “[It’s the] perfect price point and [an] extremely cute color. I love the back pocket with the zipper closure, and the inside has side pockets to help keep everything organized.” Chiming in, an Amazon shopper dubbed it the “perfect size for vacation,” and another buyer mentioned that it’s “such good quality.” Praising its roomy interior, a customer shared that there’s “plenty of space for everything that I need to carry” and that they can also “use it on my side [as a] crossbody.” As for what it fits, a five-star reviewer highlighted: “I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is huge and it fits (snugly) along with several cards, cash, my AirPods case, business cards, a couple lip gloss tubes, and a pen.” Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $14 In fact, several shoppers noted that it makes an excellent dupe for fanny packs from popular name-brand athletic brands that are upwards of $40. “It's very functional,” one reviewer wrote. Another customer commented, “I love mine [and] will be buying in other colors.” The more the merrier, right? Get the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag for just $14 at Amazon today. At the time of publishing, the price was $14. More T+L Deals to Shop: People Are Calling This Phone Crossbody Bag a ‘Must-have for Travel’ After Being a Bridesmaid Twice in 1 Year, I’m Adding This Unexpected Travel Bag to My Amazon Cart This Editor-loved Brand Launched the Perfect Tote That Travelers and Parents Alike Will Want in Every Color Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit