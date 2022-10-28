There’s no denying the convenience of a fanny pack — or the fact that the editor-approved bag style doesn’t have a reputation of being the aesthetically pleasing choice. Well, that was before the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag arrived on the scene. The under-the-radar fanny pack is already earning serious praise from Amazon shoppers, and is even touting an impressive 4.7-star average rating.

Not only is it an exceptionally fashionable travel bag, but the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag also comes with an incredibly budget-friendly price tag. You can get one for just $14, and that’s without any type of deal or promotion.

Intrigued? We thought you’d be. The 8.9-inch by 5.3-inch by 1.7-inch compact travel bag helps you travel hands-free with its adjustable waistband, which extends up to 46 inches (so you can also wear it slung across your chest) and stays in place thanks to a sturdy buckle closure.

Despite its petite frame, shoppers assure that the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag is surprisingly spacious with its roomy main compartment that’s equipped with slip pockets for extra organization. Plus, there’s also a discreet, anti-theft back pocket to keep your valuables safe while you’re traveling.

The Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag’s design is further enhanced with its durable construction, which is made from a water-resistant PVC material. This not only protects its contents from the elements, but also gives you peace of mind that the fanny pack will be around for many trips to come. This is also good news if you’ll be bringing the bag along on hikes, runs, and other outdoor adventures.

Shoppers have their choice of eight colors when it comes to the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag. Hues range from versatile options like black, light gray, and khaki tan to fun pops such as pink, light blue, and a denim-inspired print. Between its sleek look and compact size, we bet the fanny pack would make the perfect everyday bag, especially if you’re someone that prefers to head out with just the essentials such as a smartphone, wallet, and keys.

“I love this little bag,” raved one customer. Another reviewer, who said it’s “worth every penny,” added, “[It’s the] perfect price point and [an] extremely cute color. I love the back pocket with the zipper closure, and the inside has side pockets to help keep everything organized.”

Chiming in, an Amazon shopper dubbed it the “perfect size for vacation,” and another buyer mentioned that it’s “such good quality.” Praising its roomy interior, a customer shared that there’s “plenty of space for everything that I need to carry” and that they can also “use it on my side [as a] crossbody.” As for what it fits, a five-star reviewer highlighted: “I have an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is huge and it fits (snugly) along with several cards, cash, my AirPods case, business cards, a couple lip gloss tubes, and a pen.”

In fact, several shoppers noted that it makes an excellent dupe for fanny packs from popular name-brand athletic brands that are upwards of $40. “It's very functional,” one reviewer wrote. Another customer commented, “I love mine [and] will be buying in other colors.” The more the merrier, right? Get the Orianu Everywhere Belt Bag for just $14 at Amazon today.

