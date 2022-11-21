This Rechargeable Hand Warmer Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer — and It’s on Sale Right Now for $24

When winter is in full swing and your fingers are freezing, sometimes even the trustiest pair of gloves can’t quite cut it alone. That’s where a hand warmer can come in, well, hand. The only drag? Most options are either disposable or require some external heating source (read: a microwave), meaning these aren’t exactly the most sustainable or convenient choices.

One packable, portable product that solves for both problems: the Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer, available at Amazon for just $24. This cute, compact, reusable hand warmer takes about three hours of charge to reach 100 percent battery. From there, it hits peak warmth (approximately 106 degrees Fahrenheit) in just two minutes, and it stays charged for 3 to 4 hours.

If 106 degrees sounds a bit scorching, rest assured, reviewers swear this warmer emits just the right amount of heat. “I love this little device. Love it. It heats up quickly and stays warm without getting too hot. I'll be getting some more of these for me and all my cold friends,” said a shopper.

At just 2.6 inches by 2.6 inches, this warmer is the perfect size to fit comfortably between your hands. When it’s not in use, the lightweight device tucks away into any bag or purse with ease. Plus, for some bonus points, it also features a small LED light, which can be used as a flashlight on nighttime walks or to illuminate the inside of your bag when on an overnight flight.

The Orastone hand warmer is available in four different patterns on Amazon: watercolor, polygon, striped, and even one that resembles a cable knit sweater. The prices range from $24 to $27, depending on the pattern, and the best deals are on the sweater and polygon prints, which are both 20 percent off.

This practical device would make for a fantastic gift or stocking stuffer, perfect for anyone who could use a little extra warmth while traveling, taking winter walks, or even working at a desk.

A number of reviewers have praised the usefulness of this little device, across various scenarios. “I have started to use this hand warmer early in the mornings on my working commute. It heats up pretty quickly. Does its job on keeping my hands nice and toasty,” one shopper said.



“I wanted a hand warmer to use for high school football games and other sports events,” another customer wrote. “This wand warmer works very well for the brief amount of time I have needed to use it.”



The hand warmer is also great for travel, according to multiple shoppers. “I bought this for a trip because it was pretty, small, and rechargeable,” one reviewer shared. “I was able to easily store it in my personal bag for air travel. It heats up rapidly and lasts as long as I need it for walks in cooler weather.”

A final buyer appreciated the flashlight feature and even considered buying another. “I don't have to worry about this getting too hot or burning myself, and the light is perfect for my camping trips when I just need a little light to illuminate my path.” They added, “It's super easy to use and charge. I might just get a second!”

So, what are you waiting for? Snap up this rechargeable hand warmer while it’s on sale for $24 — and at a price tag that can’t be beat. Now that the temperatures are starting to really dip, you’ll definitely be glad you did ahead of your next outdoor adventure, sightseeing tour, or morning commute.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $24.

