Get your holiday shopping done early this Black Friday with a little help from Oprah’s Favorite Things. The list, vetted by Oprah Winfrey herself, includes plenty of options for everyone on your list — including avid travelers. This year’s list includes nine categories, from wellness gifts to tech gadgets that you and your giftees are sure to obsess over.

Whether your loved one is a traveler who enjoys treating themselves with a home spa or an avid camper looking to stay warm on the trail this season, Oprah's Favorite Things are sure to make your holiday shopping easier this year. And with Black Friday deals starting at $16, you may even find a gift for yourself on this list as well. Here are our favorite travel gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 that are currently on sale to kickstart your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping.

Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack

This vibrant and lightweight backpack is perfect to use everyday or as an extra personal item while flying. Not only does it feature a smart strap to slide over your luggage handles for easy transport, but this travel backpack folds up into a compact pouch the size of a Kindle, so you can pack the empty bag in your luggage while heading to your destination and unfold it later when you need some extra space to fit those inevitable souvenirs.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $65)

Nori Press

No matter how strategically you pack your suitcase, certain clothes are prone to wrinkling. To solve this pesky issue, you can pick up the Oprah-approved Nori Press this Black Friday for nearly 20 percent off. The 2-in-1 iron and steamer only weighs 1.4 pounds and it's 14 inches long making it the perfect travel accessory to pull out when you're in need of a speedy press for your favorite blouse.

To buy: amazon.com, $96 (originally $120)

Samsung The Freestyle FHD HDR Smart Portable Projector

If you’re looking for a gift anyone on your list is sure to love, consider this indoor and outdoor theater projector. Whether your friends are frequent campers or are looking to set up a big screen at home, this point-and-play smart projector will be sure to impress. It’s easy to use and automatically adjusts — all you have to do is set up your desired angle and connect to your streaming device for hours of entertainment.

To buy: amazon.com, $598 (originally $898)

TRVL Design Luxe TRVL Case

Keep organized on the go with this multifunctional vegan leather travel bag. Not only is the case durable and water resistant, but it also includes two removable pouches and a gold drawstring dust bag so you can store everything you need in easy-to-reach places. Keep your jewelry safe and protected, and isolate any spillable cosmetics, all within this compact and stylish case that will truly make anyone feel luxurious.

To buy: amazon.com, $67 (originally $84)

Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Make sure your loved ones travel comfortably and in style with these soft and flexible leggings. Not only are they great to wear while traveling – they even include side pockets to hold all of your important documents – but they’re also designed with sweat-wicking and squat-proof material for support during workouts. With five trendy colors to choose from and sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL, there’s a perfect pair (or two) for everyone on your list.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 (originally $88)

Rumpl The Original Puffy National Parks Collection Printed Outdoor Camping Blanket

For the nature lovers and avid-campers on your shopping list this season, give this portable puffy blanket from Rumpl’s National Parks Collection. Each personal-sized blanket comes with a vibrant printed scene from one of eight national parks, so you can choose their favorite place to hike or most dreamed of bucket list destination. These blankets are made from the same materials as most sleeping bags to ensure a warm and cozy sleep, and can be hooked around the body like a cape for easy movement around the campground.

To buy: amazon.com, from $97 (originally $129)

JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag

If you want the perfect everyday accessory for your favorite traveler, look no further than this adorable crossbody bag. It’s the perfect size to fit most smartphones with a secure snap, and includes three credit card slips and a zipper to fit all of your essentials in one small pouch. Pack inside a larger carry-on bag or purse, or wear close to your body for extra travel security wherever the night takes you.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $40)

Benevolence LA Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

To prevent jewelry from getting damaged (or even lost) while traveling, Oprah recommends this elegant velvet jewelry case on sale for just $17 during Black Friday. It has plenty of spots to keep rings, bracelets, and necklaces safely secured during a trip, and it even has a little mirror on the inside middle flap. Plus, the jewelry box is only 3.75 inches wide and long, so it can fit in a suitcase or weekender bag with ease.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)

Dearfoams Warm Up Bootie Slipper

This holiday season, enjoy these Dearfoams slipper booties for men and women. The unisex indoor-outdoor slippers are lined with cozy shearling fleece that's cozy yet breathable, and they have memory foam insoles to support and cushion your feet. Plus, the rubber outsoles offer stability and absorb shock to relieve tension on your joints, while also keeping you upright on slick surfaces if you choose to wear these on walks with your dog or running errands this winter. We especially love that these can even be worn in-flight so you stay comfortable for long journeys too.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $35)

Coravin Timeless Three Plus Wine by the Glass System

This Coravin wine preservation system is a must-have for wine lovers and travelers alike. Not only does this fun gadget allow you to pour a glass without uncorking an entire bottle, it also keeps wine safe from oxidation, so you can continue to enjoy it for weeks to come. This is perfect for anyone who collects wines from around the world — simply add it to your luggage and bring it wherever you go to safely sample your new purchase and still bring the corked bottle back home.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $229)

