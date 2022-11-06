The 12 Best Gifts From Oprah’s Favorite Things List, According to A Travel Writer

Believe it or not, the holidays are right around the corner. And, it’s time to celebrate every online shopping enthusiast’s favorite holiday tradition: the unveiling of the annual Oprah’s Favorite Things. Filled with thoughtful present ideas that have been vetted by Oprah Winfrey, herself, the holiday gift guide includes products to suit everyone on your list.

This year’s list is broken down into nine categories including stylish pieces, cozy finds, kitchen items, tech gifts and more — and among them we found tons of amazing products for travelers. Some of our favorites include a spacious travel backpack and tote bag, a comfy Spanx loungewear set, and shearling-lined boots and slippers. Plus, there’s no shortage of innovative travel gadgets and accessories, starting with the Internet-favorite Nori Portable Steam Iron and the Roq LED Baseball Cap.

The best thing is that most of Oprah’s picks can be found at Amazon — and the majority of travel gifts are priced under $100. Whether you’re shopping for the jetsetter in your life, or just want to fill the holes in your travel gear, these Oprah-approved picks will definitely spark inspiration. Keep scrolling to explore the best travel finds from the Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list to kickstart your Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping.

Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack

This travel-ready backpack is lightweight and folds into itself so you can easily pack it in your carry-on. It’s perfect for the traveler that loves to shop when they touch down at their destination, or the outdoorsy person on your list that needs a new go-to backpack for camping and hiking (its durable nylon material is actually made from recycled water bottles). The Paravel Backpack also makes an excellent carry-on bag, and even has a trolley pass-through sleeve so you can slide it over your suitcase handle.

To buy: amazon.com, $52 (originally $65)

Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Perhaps one of the most stylish travel jewelry boxes we’ve ever seen, this compact organizer from Benevolence LA adds a luxe touch to your suitcase with its plush, velvet exterior (which comes in four stunning colors). It’s equipped with three large compartments for bracelets, three hooks to securely hold necklaces, and seven ring slots, ensuring that everything has a place. And, there’s even a mirror inside, too, so it doubles as a vanity if needed.

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Spanx AirEssentials Loungewear Set

No travel wardrobe is complete without comfy loungewear, and the Spanx AirEssentials set is one of Oprah’s favorites. Featuring the Wide-Leg Lounge Sweatpants and Half-Zip Sweatshirt, which are both priced at $118, the flight-ready set is made from a four-way stretch fabric and breathable material that feels like “butter” on the skin, according to Oprah. The duo’s sleek look is elevated while still ensuring that you have the wiggle room to kick back in your seat comfortably. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and there are five colors to choose from.

To buy: (sweatshirt) spanx.com and (sweatpants) spanx.com, $118 each

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote

A multitasking travel bag never goes out of style, and the Taylor Tote’s spacious 15-inch by 15-inch by 5-inch frame ensures that your travel essentials are safe, secure, and organized. In fact, there’s even an RFID-blocking card slot compartment for added peace of mind when traveling. It can be used as a personal bag on flights, as well as a beach tote, weekender, laptop bag, and more. And, the brand highlights that its faux-suede exterior boosts its durability and makes it incredibly easy to clean.

To buy: amazon,com, $48

Brouk & Co Capri 2-n-1 Garment and Duffel Bag

Take it from the experts, a travel garment bag is a game-changer, and this stylish Brouk & Co version doubles as a weekender duffel — talk about a multipurpose bag! Perfect for the fashionista that’s always catching a flight or the businessman that has to travel for work, the two-in-one bag keeps suits, dresses, dress shirts, skirts, and other nice clothing items wrinkle-free thanks to its convertible design, which transforms from a duffel to a hanging garment bag. Handy internal and external pockets provide additional storage for your weekend getaway must-haves.

To buy: amazon.com, $98

Rumpl The Original Puffy Camping Blanket National Parks Collection

Not sure what to get the avid camper on your list? Well, you can never have too many blankets, right? This Oprah-approved Rumpl camping blanket ignites your inner wanderlust adventurer with its National Parks-inspired illustration and uses recycled materials to achieve its insulated, puffy material. Plus, it's rip- and water-resistant. The Rumpl blanket measures 52 inches by 75 inches, and packs down to 7 inches by 16 inches so it’s easy to transport and doesn’t add bulk to your camping gear.

To buy: amazon.com, rumpl.com, and rei.com, $129

Dearfoams Unisex Warm-Up Bootie Slippers

Before the weather outside gets really frightful, stock up on cozy footwear like the Dearfoams Warm-Up Booties. The unisex indoor-outdoor slippers are lined with a snuggly shearling material to keep your feet warm all day, but they’re also breathable and temperature-regulating so they don’t get too toasty. Their memory foam insoles cushion and support your toes, arches, and heels while their rubber outsoles stabilize and give you a solid foundation, allowing you to confidently walk on different types of surfaces.



To buy: amazon.com, from $46

Nori Press Travel Iron-Steamer

The TikTok-viral and editor-approved Nori Press combines the convenience of a steamer with the wrinkle-removing precision of an iron — all in one travel-friendly device. The high-performing gadget refreshes the clothes that have been balled up in your suitcase with its innovative clamp design, which presses and steams away wrinkles while also eliminating the need for an ironing board. It offers six fabric settings for poly, silk, wool, cotton, denim, and linen, and even has a pointed tip so you can nab stubborn wrinkles and creases in hard-to-reach areas.



To buy: amazon.com and nori.com, from $96 (originally $120)

Astura Silk Eye Pillow

If you’re someone that has difficulty falling asleep on planes, trains, and buses, or booked a hotel located across from a bright and busy street, you’ll want to have the Astura Silk Eye Pillow on hand to help you catch some Zs on your trip. Its luxe silk material is soft and won’t irritate your skin and its curved design ensures that it will stay in place and sufficiently block out light. Additionally, it’s infused with lavender to relieve stress and prepare you for a peaceful night’s sleep, and its gel border creates a gentle weight to alleviate eye fatigue. (Pro tip: Stick it in the fridge so it gets nice and cool and you can minimize those post-flight under-eye bags.)

To buy: amazon.com, from $22

Roq Innovation Headlight Hat LED Baseball Cap

Daylight savings means that it’s getting dark earlier, and this genius LED baseball cap keeps you safe while you’re out and about past dusk. Perfect for everyone from campers and hikers to avid runners and leisurely neighborhood walkers, the headlamp-style hat runs on a rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours and turns on at the press of a button. Wearers can alternate between three brightness settings and adjust the fit of the hat with its snap closure band.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Girlfriend Collective Black Compressive Pocket Leggings

Girlfriend Collective

Another cozy pick from Oprah’s closet, these high-impact workout leggings are made from recycled water bottles and designed to hug your curves with their compressive design while supporting your natural movements, whether it’s during a run, exercise class, or grabbing your heavy checked suitcase from the baggage carousel. The sweat-wicking and breathable leggings are available in sizes ranging from 2XS to 6XL and are equipped with deep side pockets to hold your smartphone, headphones, wallet, keys, boarding passes, and other travel essentials.

To buy: girlfriendcollective.com, $88

Trvl Design Luxe Toiletry Case Set

Shopping for a beauty lover that’s always on the go? Or, noticing that your go-to toiletry bag is in serious need of upgrading? Enter: the Trvl Design Luxe Toiletry Case Set. The three-piece set includes an elegant woven travel case, plus two handy zippered pouches to ensure that your makeup, skincare, hair care, and other essentials are secure and organized. Each cosmetic bag is made with a durable, waterproof material that’s easy to clean and will make a stylish addition to your carry-on.

To buy: amazon.com, $68 (originally $84)

