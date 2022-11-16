Oprah's Favorite Travel Jewelry Case Is Just $20 at Amazon Ahead of the Holiday Season

As an avid globetrotter, you know that having a curated, organized place in your luggage for every essential is key for traveling with ease. You’ve got packing cubes for your clothes, a compartment for your shoes, and a strategically arranged toiletry bag.

But sometimes, jewelry can become an afterthought, tossed into a spare pocket of your purse or rolled up into a bulky organizer. Then, when you go to grab a necklace, you instead find a knotted and twisted mess of chains, and spend the next 10 minutes untangling (not exactly how you want to spend time on your trip).

That’s where a packable jewelry case can save the day (and your sanity). There are a number of options to choose from, but thankfully, Oprah made our selection process much easier by sharing a gorgeous pick in her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022: the Benevolence LA Travel Jewelry Organizer. Oh, and did we mention it’s only $20?

To buy: amazon.com, $20



This elegant jewelry box measures 3.75 inches by 3.75 inches, making it the perfect compact size to fit in any luggage, or even a small carry-on. The zippered case features multiple storage spaces, including three necklace hooks, three compartments for bracelets, and seven slots to store rings or earrings. Plus, it has a divider (which also helps manage snags or tangles) equipped with a small mirror. You can shop the celeb-loved organizer is available in nine different hues of velvet at Amazon, including cyan blue, dusty pink, and emerald.

Shoppers are raving about the jewelry organizer (seriously, it has 5,300 five-star ratings at Amazon). “I love this little jewelry box because it keeps everything separated and in perfect order. It is small yet divided to hold various items so as not to get tangled or broken,” one shopper wrote, adding, “It is attractive and [small enough to] fit into the corner of a suitcase.”



Another reviewer shared how it compares to other organizers on the market: “Cute, packable, secure. Less weight than the traditional jewelry roll. I use a garment bag often and it easily fits in the top corner squares. You can pack a lot in here too.”



A number of people also comment on the value. “For the price, I’m so impressed with how nice this is. The velvet is a beautiful deep green, the zipper is sturdy, and overall the box feels of quality,” said a buyer.

So whether you’re in the market for an elegant, functional holiday gift, or you’re looking to add some more ease to your own travels, this $20 Oprah-approved pick is a fabulous choice.

