Oprah Calls This Historical City a 'Must-see' Destination — See Her Touristy Photos

Need a little inspiration for your next trip? Just follow Oprah Winfrey on social media.

In between interviewing royals, running a media empire, and picking her favorite things for us to all enjoy each year, it appears the media mogul is taking plenty of time to travel. And she's even bringing her bestie Gayle King along for the journey too.

On Monday Winfrey shared photos from her trip to Petra, Jordan, a UNESCO archaeological site that is also called the "Rose City."

“Visited Jordan this week, and there was so much to see and experience,” the TV icon wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which has more than 420,000 likes and thousands of comments by the time of this writing. “We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of ‘Indiana Jones.’ So much history there in the 'Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world.”



Winfrey's Instagram gallery has an absolutely epic photo of herself outside of The Treasury atop a colorful camel, alongside a photo of her matching the camel's pout. There are also images of her and King smiling ear-to-ear, exploring the sites together.

According to Winfrey, “It takes [three] days to really see it all. We only spent [three] hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!”



For her part, King posted another series of images, starting with a photo of herself reading in the middle of the sidewalk.

King also posted footage from her mud bath and floating in the Dead Sea — a salt lake tucked between the border of Jordan and Israel. The video shows King applying a mud mask while poking fun at Winfrey, who is standing under an umbrella and not partaking in the activity.

"As Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun ... but in the end a great time was had by all," wrote King.

While we’re sure Winfrey and King got the best of everything during their three-hour visit to Petra, we’d suggest taking it a step further by staying at least overnight to see the ancient Nabatean city of Petra lit up by candlelight under a blanket of stars. As Travel + Leisure previously shared, visitors can make this happen by booking a Petra by Night tour, which runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, for about $24 per person.

And really, this will give you bragging rights for life to say you did something Winfrey didn’t.

