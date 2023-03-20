Oprah Calls This Historical City a 'Must-see' Destination — See Her Touristy Photos

Of course, bestie Gayle King was with her.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist and co-founder of Be a Travel Writer, an online course for the next generation of travel journalists. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, and many more. You'll usually find her in an airport. If you do see her there, please say hello.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 20, 2023
Oprah Winfrey at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Hulu's "The 1619 Project" held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Photo:

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Need a little inspiration for your next trip? Just follow Oprah Winfrey on social media.

In between interviewing royals, running a media empire, and picking her favorite things for us to all enjoy each year, it appears the media mogul is taking plenty of time to travel. And she's even bringing her bestie Gayle King along for the journey too. 

On Monday Winfrey shared photos from her trip to Petra, Jordan, a UNESCO archaeological site that is also called the "Rose City."

“Visited Jordan this week, and there was so much to see and experience,” the TV icon wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which has more than 420,000 likes and thousands of comments by the time of this writing. “We visited the site where John the Baptist baptized Jesus, Petra and all its fascinations, camels, and the spot where the big boulder comes rolling out of ‘Indiana Jones.’ So much history there in the 'Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world.” 


Winfrey's Instagram gallery has an absolutely epic photo of herself outside of The Treasury atop a colorful camel, alongside a photo of her matching the camel's pout. There are also images of her and King smiling ear-to-ear, exploring the sites together. 

According to Winfrey, “It takes [three] days to really see it all. We only spent [three] hours. Put it on your must-see list if you haven’t already!” 

For her part, King posted another series of images, starting with a photo of herself reading in the middle of the sidewalk.

King also posted footage from her mud bath and floating in the Dead Sea — a salt lake tucked between the border of Jordan and Israel. The video shows King applying a mud mask while poking fun at Winfrey, who is standing under an umbrella and not partaking in the activity.

"As Oprah often tells me we have different ideas of fun ... but in the end a great time was had by all," wrote King.

While we’re sure Winfrey and King got the best of everything during their three-hour visit to Petra, we’d suggest taking it a step further by staying at least overnight to see the ancient Nabatean city of Petra lit up by candlelight under a blanket of stars. As Travel + Leisure previously shared, visitors can make this happen by booking a Petra by Night tour, which runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, for about $24 per person.

And really, this will give you bragging rights for life to say you did something Winfrey didn’t.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Petra seen at night under the starts with candle light
This Iconic World Wonder Is Even More Beautiful at Night — Here's How to Plan Your Visit
Pair of photos from Abu Dhabi, one showing stairs and tiles at the Cultural Center, and one showing a portrait of an artist in his studio
A Guide to Abu Dhabi's World-class Museums and Galleries
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
Princess Anne smiling
Queen Elizabeth II's Daughter Just Made a Surprise Visit to NYC
Overview of Positano with buildings stacked along the hillside and a rainbow over the water
The 17 Best Trips Our Travel Editors Took This Year
Brompton Cemetery in London
18 Best Free Things to Do in London
Best Cameras for Travel in 2023
The 11 Best Cameras for Travel of 2023, According to Professional Photographers
Pouring a glass of champagne with people partying in the background.
20 of the Best Bachelorette Party Destinations Around the World
Santa Maria del Isola Monastery, Tropea, Calabria
29 Most Beautiful Places in Italy
A guest on a cruise ship looks at icebergs in Antarctica
This Incredible 18-day Cruise Takes You to Antarctica in Total Luxury
Cobblestoned Chalmers Street and historic buildings in Charleston, South Carolina,USA
What $20 Can Get You in 17 Destinations Around the U.S.
Best Travel Journals
The 14 Best Travel Journals of 2023
15 Best Underwater Cameras of 2022
The 15 Best Underwater Cameras of 2023
Retirement Trip Ideas
15 Trips You Need to Take as Soon as You Retire
Felucca and Viking Osiris on the Nile River near Luxor, Egypt.
This Brand-new River Cruise Ship Just Set Sail on the Nile — Here's What It's Like on Board
Sunset view from the mountains looking at downtown Los Angeles
23 Best Things to Do in LA, From Art Museums to Markets