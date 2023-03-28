Oprah Just Wore the Comfiest Travel Outfit — and We Found Her Entire Look on Sale at Amazon

Oprah has never steered Travel + Leisure wrong when it comes to comfortable, travel-ready clothing styles. The jetsetting celeb has given us so many staple travel wardrobe essentials through her Favorite Things Lists, including, but not limited to: supportive sneakers, comfortable pants, and a stylish yet spacious bag to hold all of our essentials. On a recent trip to Petra, Jordan, the queen of comfortable clothing herself did it again, rocking her patented casual on-the-go style starring some seriously trendy cargo pants that tied it all together.

Naturally, we rounded up everything you need to recreate the look right away. Cargo pants are already a major trend for the spring, but they also happen to be some of the most versatile and convenient bottom options to pack on vacation due to how easily they’re styled, as well as the sheer volume of pockets at your disposal for hands-free travel. While Oprah may not be shopping on a budget, we always like to find the highest-quality travel gear at prices that won’t break the bank.

Below, we pulled together the Oprah-inspired outfit essentials you need for your next trip, from breathable cargo pants to grippy sneakers, and everything in between. If you have a warmer weather vacation on the horizon that you’re packing for, these are the pieces you’re not going to want to leave out of your suitcase.

Cargo Pants

Functional, stylish, and incredibly comfortable for long days of sightseeing or air travel, cargo pants are one of the best options to fold into your suitcase for building unique outfits that lend themselves to a more active vacation. The good news is this style comes in many different forms, from a more casual cargo jogger to a structured, low-rise option. Oprah selected a breathable material and deep pockets for her cargos, complete with a cinched hem at the bottom for a busy day of riding camels and exploring the city of Petra.

Comfortable Sneakers

A supportive sneaker fit to traverse any terrain is key for long days of tourist activities, and Oprah nailed the style with simple, vintage-inspired sneakers. The New Balance Women’s 237 V1 Classic Sneaker is a great option to steal this look for less, combining the undeniable charm of a shopper-loved classic while also providing a durable rubber sole and a comfortable suede and nylon upper. This means you don’t have to worry about blisters or discomfort, no matter how long you spend on your feet.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $80)

Green and White Striped Sweater

Oprah opted to pair her oversized cargo pants with a knitted green and white striped sweater, and this top from Amazon is the perfect choice for nailing that casual yet wearable vacation style. Not only is the pullover for busy days walking around a new city, but it’s also lightweight enough to pack into your carry-on to keep you comfortable and warm despite the unpredictable cabin temperatures of your flight.

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $58)

Scarf

The springtime still lends itself to cooler days, so wrap up in this best-selling scarf to complete your travel outfit. This is another piece that effortlessly transitions from in-flight comfort to a stylish accessory while hitting the streets, so whether you’re traveling to Jordan like Oprah, or heading to any other country this spring, you’ll never regret throwing a lightweight scarf into your bag for the ride.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $25)

Crossbody

If you want to keep your personal items close to your chest and protected from being pickpocketed while traveling, a crossbody purse is one of the best bags for the job. In another image from her Jordan Instagram post, Oprah is seen wearing a monochromatic blue outfit, paired with a spacious cream crossbody to complete the look. Want to recreate the outfit yourself? This quilted bag from Amazon boasts a comfortable, adjustable strap as well as a roomy main pocket and additional coin purse that makes it perfect for travel.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 with on-site coupon (originally $40)

Sunglasses

Protecting your eyes from harsh rays while traveling in warm, sunny countries is a must, and these round, ’70s-inspired sunglasses channel Oprah’s Petra look and are sure to add flare to even the plainest outfits in your suitcase. Now on sale for just $15, these oversized glasses promise to block 100 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays, limiting eye damage — and elevating your personal style in the process.

To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $22)

Lightweight Sweater

Trading in her cargo pants and green scarf for another casual outfit, Oprah also shared a photo wearing a relaxed blue V-neck sweater, which is incidentally another versatile piece of clothing to add to your travel wardrobe. This pullover from Arach & Cloz at Amazon is currently on sale for just $27 with a special on-site coupon and easily pairs with jeans, joggers, and nearly everything in between for the perfect blend of comfort and style on vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $37)

Straight Leg Pants

Pants that meet the classifications of being both well-fitted and comfortable may be difficult to come by, but these straight leg trousers with an elastic waistband are the ideal bottom for walking tours, long flights, and even a nice dinner out on the town. And since the monochromatic outfit is an Oprah staple, you can get the look by pairing these pants with the V-neck sweater above for an instantly stylish look created with minimal effort.

To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $41)

