This Oprah-loved Velvet Travel Jewelry Case Is Only $13 During Amazon Prime Day

Shoppers swear it’s a “must” for frequent travelers.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Published on July 11, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Oprah has long been known for her opulent yet accessible taste, and Amazon Prime Day has come along just in time to help you snag some of her favorite travel essentials at a steep discount. We’re sure she’s traveling the globe with some truly envy-inducing jewelry, but as for how she keeps track of everything, the former television host recommends the Benevolence Plush Travel Jewelry Box. The best part? It’s currently on sale during Amazon’s biggest event of the year — starting at just $13.

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

Tangled necklaces and missing earrings while traveling are officially a thing of the past with this compact, luxurious jewelry box from Benevolence that even made its way onto Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2022. In fact, Winfrey revealed that she loves the box because it “keeps your prized pieces stylishly contained.” The exterior is made with a stunning crushed velvet, and the box measures in at 3.75-inches all around, making it easy to pack into your carry-on without taking up too much space.

However, it’s the interior of this petite jewelry box that steals the show. The primary compartment is fitted with three adjustable slots to hold larger earrings and small bracelets, alongside several padded rolls that are equipped to keep studs and rings firmly in place. A small mirror inside the lid is perfect for changing your jewelry on the go, and the box also features a hidden compartment with three hooks to keep your necklaces tangle-free all vacation long.

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

While Oprah has given this packable jewelry box her stamp of approval, so too have more than 8,100 Amazon shoppers who awarded the Benevolence box with a perfect, five-star rating. One customer who “recently spent a month traveling in the UK,” shared that they “liked the compact size of this box,” noting that it was the “solid, sturdy construction” that “kept everything from being crushed” in their bag during their lengthy trip.

Meanwhile, another shopper dubbed the box a “must for the frequent traveler,” explaining that they take it with them on “every trip,” and it’s “the perfect size for bringing just a few of your favorite pieces of jewelry,” because it “fits nicely in your purse or carry-on bag.” Plus, another traveler wondered how they “ever” lived “without this” compact travel companion, while raving that their “necklaces didn’t get all tangled up like they usually do,” and their rings remained “nice and snug” throughout their travels.

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

Prime Day is the best time to snatch up the Benevolence Plush Travel Jewelry Box while it’s on sale starting at just $13, so you can return from your next vacation with your favorite jewelry pieces intact, safely stored away, and easily accessible. For frequent jetsetters and those looking for an at-home solution to keep their jewelry and keepsakes safe, this high-quality, sturdy jewelry box is the solution to tangled necklaces and lost earrings that you’ve been looking for — Oprah approved.  

At the time of publishing, the price started at $13. 

