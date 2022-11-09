The Travel Backpack That Oprah Loves Folds Down Into a Small Pouch — and It's Guaranteed to Sell Out Quickly

Each year, we patiently wait for Oprah’s Favorite Things list to drop — a gift guide of all the products she covets and swears by.. And we pay special attention when Oprah endorses something that makes traveling just that much easier. This year, she’s spotlighted a revolutionary travel backpack she loves, and while bringing a tote on vacation is always a classic choice, the talk show hosts’s favorite backpack is perfect for long walking days or outdoor excursions?

What makes the Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack enough of a standout to catch the eye of Oprah, herself? We’re betting on the fact that it has plenty of pockets and is also equipped with a trolley sleeve to easily attach to the handle of your suitcase to make maneuvering through an airport, train station, or city seamless. However, Oprah did reveal to Oprah Daily one unique feature that overpackers and souvenir shoppers will love: “Its party trick is that it can fold up into a zippable pouch you can stow away in your luggage, so you have an extra bag.”

The best news? You don’t have to spend a fortune to mimic Oprah’s style. Right now, you can get the bag at a 20-percent discount for just $52. This is a backpack so practical, we would be snatching it up even without the sale price.

One of the bag’s standout features is its composition. Oprah highlighted that the Paravel Travel Backpack is constructed of “lightweight, water-resistant nylon” made from 15 upcycled plastic water bottles, which won’t weigh you down on travel days and will keep your belongings safe and dry, even in light showers.

Sling it over your shoulders for hands-free airport navigation, and use the convenient front pocket to stash items you’ll need easy access to, such as your passport, phone, and ticket. The soft cotton webbing shoulder straps won’t dig uncomfortably and the top handle makes it a breeze to lift from underneath a plane seat or out of an overhead bin. And if you’re traveling with multiple bags, this backpack can be attached to the handle of your rolling luggage thanks to a handy trolley sleeve.

But, as Oprah mentioned, the big selling point of this bag is that it’s extremely packable. Expanded, the pack meets TSA carry-on requirements for personal luggage. But, when not in use, the backpack zips into a compact, tablet-sized pouch and tucks neatly into a duffel or suitcase. So, if you are in need of a daypack for sightseeing or hiking once you get to your destination, you’re prepared. Not to mention, this bag is even ideal for carrying souvenirs home.

Travelers seem to back up Oprah’s endorsement, giving the backpack glowing reviews on Paravel’s site. One shopper said, “The knapsack is just right for me for toting things locally but also for long trips,” They added, “It is light and folds up into the size of a Kindle. I plan to use it to carry on trips just in case I need to have an extra bag.” Another wrote, “Not only is it attractive, it is roomy and holds a lot of items.” They continued, “It has traveled with me several times to Europe as well as in the states. I've now decided to give it as a gift.”

If you’re worried about wear and tear or don’t have an upcoming trip planned to put it to good use, customers note that it’s washable and versatile enough to use beyond vacation. “I can toss it into the wash and use it like new — [it’ll be] fresh, clean, [and] ready to be stuffed full of my gym wear! This bag goes everywhere with me.”

Now that it’s marked down 20 percent, there’s no way you can ignore such a great deal. Good riddance packing qualms with this Oprah-approved travel backpack.

At the time of publishing, the price was $52.

