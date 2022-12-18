Oprah’s Favorite Leather Tote Bag Is Just $48 at Amazon — and It Comes in 10 Stylish Colors

Amazon shoppers love the versatility and functionality of this oversize everyday bag.

By Karthika Gupta
Published on December 18, 2022 06:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote Tout

A tote is no longer considered a mom-bag. In fact, it is one of the most functional pieces of luggage a traveler can own. Both practical and stylish, it’s the perfect size for a personal item on flights, storing your laptop, water bottle, passport, and other essentials. It can also seamlessly transition based on your needs throughout the day, whether you’re headed to the airport, beach, work, errands around town, or anything else in between. 

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote bag, one of Oprah’s favorite things from the year, is a reliable, well-made bag that is both functional and chic. It goes from work to play and day to night with ease. The talk show host and style guru revealed to Oprah Daily that this bag is “not too big or too small but just the right size for your on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution.”

tote

To buy: amazon.com, $48

At 15 inches wide, 15 inches high, and 15 inches deep this oversize open tote is versatile and spacious, with one shopper raving, “It holds a large laptop, extra shoes, water bottle, umbrella, cross body bag, and even my lunch!” It even has a lining board at the bottom of the bag which helps it stand upright when placed on the floor or on a table or chair. 

 The Taylor Tote is made of faux suede, a vegan friendly alternative to real suede that consists of fine polyester fibers. This makes it durable and easy to clean (it can be wiped down with a wet cloth). It also has a fabric lining on the inside. One Amazon shopper called it their new go-to bag because it is so soft, and the colors are beautiful. They added, “Usually with bags that have two handles when you put it on your shoulder one handle always flops off. That doesn’t happen with this bag. The handle stays securely… on your shoulder.”

tote

To buy: amazon.com, $48

 Michigan-based K. Carroll Accessories is a women-owned and -operated small business that has been on Oprah’s Favorite Things list four times, so it knows what it’s doing — especially with the Taylor Tote. It even has an interior snap pocket and RFID-protected card sleeves built in for your credit cards IDs, so you don’t have to carry a wallet. And the long handle (9.5 inches) fits over your shoulder even when wearing a coat, making it a practical choice year-round. 

 Another shopper raved about how functional yet stylish the bag looked and felt. They commented, “This tote is a particularly great one as it is lightweight, has a good, deep pocket on the side, well-sewn handles, and a few card slots if you use them.” 

tote

To buy: amazon.com, $48

 Shoppers also love the fun and trendy colors of the K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote bag, saying that it doesn’t look cheap, and the price is reasonable. From bright hues like fuchsia, sky blue, and taupe to more traditional colors like gray, navy, and black, the bag is one of the season’s hottest gifting choices — so go ahead, order one for yourself and all your friends, too!

 Shop More T+L Deals:


Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Oprah's Favorite Things Travel 2022 Tout
The 12 Best Gifts From Oprah’s Favorite Things List, According to A Travel Writer
Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
The 41 Best Products T+L Editors Bought in 2022
BAGSMART Women Tote Bag Large Tout
This Spacious Travel Tote Transitions From a Carry-on to an Everyday Bag With Ease
Free People Hudson Sling Bag One-Off
Shoppers Love This Suede Crossbody Sling Bag for Hands-free Travel — and It Comes in So Many Pretty Colors
Travel Weekender Bag
Travelers Say This Weekender Bag Is the 'Perfect Carry-on' for Short Trips — and It's Just $40
Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 at Amazon That'll Impress Any Traveler
The 11 Best White Elephant Gifts Under $25 at Amazon That'll Impress Any Traveler
Koolaburra by UGG Men's Tipton Slipper
Thousands of Shoppers Love These Soft, Comfy Ugg Slippers for Men — and They Make the Perfect Gift
The ReNew Transit Weekender tout
This Popular Weekender Bag From a Meghan Markle-loved Brand Is 25% Off Right Now
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Tout
Amazon's List of Its Most Popular Items From the Year Is Filled With Genius Gift Ideas for Travelers
Nordstrom Holiday Gifts
I Shop for a Living, and These Are the Best Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom for Travelers
the-best-travel-gifts-at-amazon-tout
Amazon Is a Gold Mine for Travel Gifts Right Now — Here Are the 12 Best Under $100
Prettygarden Faux Shearling Shacket Jacket
This Comfy and Stylish Shearling Jacket Has More Than 16,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale Now
Christmas Travel Gifts at Nordstrom Rack Tout
Hurry, These Holiday Gifts From Nordstrom Rack Can Still Make It Before Christmas — and They’re Up to 70% Off
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Lightweight Underseat Carry-On
Flight Attendants Love How Much They Can Fit Inside This Underseat Carry-on — and It's on Sale
Best BÃ©is Travel Products
The 7 Best Béis Travel Products of 2022
VOYAGEUR Carson Backpack
Travelers Love This Sleek and Spacious Tumi Backpack That Has a ‘Pocket for Everything’ — and It’s on Sale