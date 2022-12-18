Oprah’s Favorite Leather Tote Bag Is Just $48 at Amazon — and It Comes in 10 Stylish Colors

A tote is no longer considered a mom-bag. In fact, it is one of the most functional pieces of luggage a traveler can own. Both practical and stylish, it’s the perfect size for a personal item on flights, storing your laptop, water bottle, passport, and other essentials. It can also seamlessly transition based on your needs throughout the day, whether you’re headed to the airport, beach, work, errands around town, or anything else in between.

K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote bag, one of Oprah’s favorite things from the year, is a reliable, well-made bag that is both functional and chic. It goes from work to play and day to night with ease. The talk show host and style guru revealed to Oprah Daily that this bag is “not too big or too small but just the right size for your on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution.”

To buy: amazon.com, $48

At 15 inches wide, 15 inches high, and 15 inches deep this oversize open tote is versatile and spacious, with one shopper raving, “It holds a large laptop, extra shoes, water bottle, umbrella, cross body bag, and even my lunch!” It even has a lining board at the bottom of the bag which helps it stand upright when placed on the floor or on a table or chair.

The Taylor Tote is made of faux suede, a vegan friendly alternative to real suede that consists of fine polyester fibers. This makes it durable and easy to clean (it can be wiped down with a wet cloth). It also has a fabric lining on the inside. One Amazon shopper called it their new go-to bag because it is so soft, and the colors are beautiful. They added, “Usually with bags that have two handles when you put it on your shoulder one handle always flops off. That doesn’t happen with this bag. The handle stays securely… on your shoulder.”

To buy: amazon.com, $48

Michigan-based K. Carroll Accessories is a women-owned and -operated small business that has been on Oprah’s Favorite Things list four times, so it knows what it’s doing — especially with the Taylor Tote. It even has an interior snap pocket and RFID-protected card sleeves built in for your credit cards IDs, so you don’t have to carry a wallet. And the long handle (9.5 inches) fits over your shoulder even when wearing a coat, making it a practical choice year-round.

Another shopper raved about how functional yet stylish the bag looked and felt. They commented, “This tote is a particularly great one as it is lightweight, has a good, deep pocket on the side, well-sewn handles, and a few card slots if you use them.”

To buy: amazon.com, $48

Shoppers also love the fun and trendy colors of the K. Carroll Accessories Taylor Tote bag, saying that it doesn’t look cheap, and the price is reasonable. From bright hues like fuchsia, sky blue, and taupe to more traditional colors like gray, navy, and black, the bag is one of the season’s hottest gifting choices — so go ahead, order one for yourself and all your friends, too!



Shop More T+L Deals:



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

