The Athens Riviera Is Getting a New Luxury Hotel This Fall — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

One&Only Aesthesis Athens will open in October with stand-alone villas, plunge pools, and stunning sea views.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 20, 2023
A villa terrace gardens at One&Only Aesthesis
Photo:

Courtesy of One&Only

Athens draws visitors with its trendy contemporary art scene and, of course, landmarks like the Acropolis, but the Greek capital has also been a coveted beach escape for more than five decades. The Athens Riviera, a region on the city's outskirts that stretches 36 miles from Piraeus to Cape Sounion along its scenic coastline, emerged in the '60s and '70s as one of Europe's celebrity-favored summer hot spots. The area's glamorous history inspired its newest luxury stay, One&Only Aesthesis, slated to open in October 2023.

Located in upscale Glyfada, known for its glitzy beach clubs and exciting nightlife, the property comprises bungalows, stand-alone villas, and private homes designed by renowned South African interior designer Inge Moore and her team at Muza Lab. 

Drawing inspiration from Greece's ancient roots and the destination's elegant past from the '60s and '70s, Moore's designs evoke "a nostalgia of Greek memories that transport guests to the Hollywood Grecian era," she explained. The accommodations are defined by clean lines, light-filled interiors, and breathtaking coastal views.

Interior of a villa living room at One&Only Aesthesis

Courtesy of One&Only
A bungalow exterior at One&Only Aesthesis

Courtesy of One&Only

"A captivating blend of color palettes, featuring natural hues of whites and beiges, with art and accessories infusing patterns and blues, evokes a sense of timeless elegance throughout the resort's spaces," Moore tells Travel + Leisure.

Private plunge pools, sun-drenched gardens and patios, outdoor showers, and cozy fireplaces elevate the secluded accommodations. The resort's crown jewel is the stunning Villa One, boasting more than 15,000 square feet of space with a swimming pool, spacious sun deck, two bedrooms, and panoramic sea views. 

"The thoughtful design honoring the storied history of the Athenian Riviera, coupled with ultra-luxury experiences that immerse guests in the history of the region, and warm, genuine hospitality sets One&Only Aesthesis apart from other luxury options in the region," Yann Gillet, the property's general manager, tells T+L. He notes that the list of curated experiences available to guests includes sailing, hiking, enjoying the region's hot springs, and, of course, exploring Athens's world heritage sites.

A villa garden table at One&Only Aesthesis

Courtesy of One&Only
A bungalow terrace fireplace at One&Only Aesthesis

Courtesy of One&Only

The resort's culinary offerings are another highlight. Chefs Ettore Botrini and Paco Morales celebrate Greek flavors with Ora, an all-day eatery, and El Bar de Paco Morales, a dining venue blending Andalucian and Mediterranean fare. 

Three bars, including one inspired by two of the region's most renowned guests, opera singer Maria Callas and Jackie Onassis, will offer classic cocktails and dreamy sunset views.

A beach club with cabanas, live music, and "elevated dining capture the glamorous essence of the Riviera," Gillet says.

