This High-end Skincare Is Used in One of Travel+Leisure's Favorite 5-Star Miami Resorts — and It's on Sale

The line was developed with help from a Nobel Prize-winning lab.

By
Claudia Fisher
Claudia Fisher

Claudia Fisher is a digital editorial director on the Commerce News & Deals team at Dotdash Meredith. She's been writing, editing, and strategizing for women's lifestyle publications in NYC for nearly a decade, with a special interest in beauty and style.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 7, 2023 05:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Edition Spa Uses This Luxe Beauty Brand tout
Photo:

Omorovicza

Everyone’s version of R&R is different, but when I’m on vacation, my way to relax includes a spa visit. With neutral-hued lounge areas, gentle music, robe-clad peers, and employees who softly offer you infused waters and tiny bowls of nuts, spas immediately lower my agita. And as a skincare lover, I also relish in pursuing the spa shop’s offerings and carefully choosing my own products for treatments, especially because it’s a rare opportunity to try some of the most high-end and well-reputed brands without having to splurge on them at home. 

Another opportunity to sample these five-star products without the subsequent price tags is in the rare event they go on sale — and one editor-loved, luxury spa-used brand actually is.

Right now, you can get the ultra-luxe Hungarian brand Omorovicza for less and indulge your senses without a visit to an expensive spa or far-away city. Current markdowns are limited — and up to 40 percent — with a few previously listed products now sold out, so you’ll want to jump on this opportunity while you can.

Queen Cleanser

Omorovicza QUEEN CLEANSER

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $71 (originally $95)

During a recent birthday massage at The Miami Beach Edition — a five-star resort and award-winner on Travel+Leisure’s annual World’s Best rankings — I noticed Omorovicza prominently displayed not just in the spa’s shop but also in my treatment room. One look at the spa’s menu, and I realized this isn’t just any beauty brand to The Miami Edition Spa, it’s one of the key brands used in various treatments, from firming facials to detoxifying massages and healing scrubs.

Youthful Hands

Omorovicza YOUTHFUL HANDS

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $52 (originally $80)

Omorovicza (which the brand’s Instagram makes much easier to pronounce: O-MOR-O-VEET-SA) was created with the help of a Nobel Prize-winning lab and leans on the natural resources of Budapest, once named the “Spa Capital of the World,” which is renowned for its healing and revitalizing thermal baths. It makes total sense that a fancy Miami spa would want to use these products, with ancient ties but modern science, and it makes total sense that all of us would want to take them home to add a little of that Budapest magic to our own daily routines.

For a clearing and evening toner, you’ll want to grab the lactic and glycolic-acid solution, aptly named Acid Solution, while it’s nearly $40 off. The Scalp Reviver, a formula that refreshes oily roots and exfoliates skin simultaneously, is another great deal to take advantage of for 30 percent less. 

Scalp Reviver

Omorovicza SCALP REVIVER

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $64 (originally $92)

A particularly timely opportunity during these gray winter months may be the deals on Face Glow and Glam Glow, two nourishing creams packed with skin-care benefits, to give you a sun-kissed boost while your next sunny trip is still a far-away dream.

Glam Glow

Omorovicza GLAM GLOW

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $48 (originally $69)

Shop our six top picks to grab for less during Omorovicza’s limited-time sale, or use our exclusive promo code OMORO20 to shop full-priced products for 20 percent off (excluding gift sets). 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
This Reed Diffuser Has "Hotel Scents" So I Can Bring My Favorite Properties Home With Me tout
My Home Smells Like a 5-star Resort Thanks to This $18 Ritz-Carlton Hotel-inspired Diffuser Set From Amazon
Apple AirTag Tout
Flight Attendants Call This Best-selling $29 Luggage Tracker ‘So Worth It’ for ‘Peace of Mind’ — and It’s Back in Stock After Selling Out
Arctix womens Essential Insulated Overalls Tout
Amazon Shoppers Have Struck Gold With These ‘Flattering and Functional’ Ski Overalls That Are Just $34
best-travel-toiletries
The 17 Best Travel Toiletries of 2023
OutdoorMaster Anti-Fog Ski Goggles
These Olympian-loved Ski Goggles Are a Best-seller at Amazon — and Currently on Sale
The 10 Best Clear, Stadium-approved Bags of 2023 tout
The 10 Best Clear, Stadium-approved Bags of 2023
4Monster Camping Towels Tout
These Compact, Quick-dry Towels Are a Genius Packing Solution for Your Next Camping Trip or Beach Vacation
12x42 HD Binoculars for Adults with Universal Phone Adapter
These Amazon Binoculars Are So Good, Travelers Say They Can Spot the Moons Around Jupiter — and They're 53% Off
The Best Sarongs
The 15 Best Sarongs of 2023
Best Heated Slippers
The 11 Best Heated Slippers of 2023
Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers
The 6 Best Rechargeable Hand Warmers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Golf Gloves
The 18 Best Golf Gloves of 2023
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Nordstrom Just Added Nearly 10,000 New Deals to Its Half-yearly Sale Up to 60% Off — Shop Our 12 Favorites
REDKJY Wireless Charging Station tout
This Wireless Charging Station Streamlines Your Packing Experience — and It’s 43% Off
deweisn Folding Lighted Makeup Mirror tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Travel Mirror a ‘Lifesaver’ for Applying Makeup in Dim Hotel Lighting
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings Tout
These Fleece-lined Leggings Kept Me Warm in 16-degree Weather — and They’re 46% Off Right Now