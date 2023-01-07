This High-end Skincare Is Used in One of Travel+Leisure's Favorite 5-Star Miami Resorts — and It's on Sale

Everyone’s version of R&R is different, but when I’m on vacation, my way to relax includes a spa visit. With neutral-hued lounge areas, gentle music, robe-clad peers, and employees who softly offer you infused waters and tiny bowls of nuts, spas immediately lower my agita. And as a skincare lover, I also relish in pursuing the spa shop’s offerings and carefully choosing my own products for treatments, especially because it’s a rare opportunity to try some of the most high-end and well-reputed brands without having to splurge on them at home.

Another opportunity to sample these five-star products without the subsequent price tags is in the rare event they go on sale — and one editor-loved, luxury spa-used brand actually is.

Right now, you can get the ultra-luxe Hungarian brand Omorovicza for less and indulge your senses without a visit to an expensive spa or far-away city. Current markdowns are limited — and up to 40 percent — with a few previously listed products now sold out, so you’ll want to jump on this opportunity while you can.

Queen Cleanser

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $71 (originally $95)

During a recent birthday massage at The Miami Beach Edition — a five-star resort and award-winner on Travel+Leisure’s annual World’s Best rankings — I noticed Omorovicza prominently displayed not just in the spa’s shop but also in my treatment room. One look at the spa’s menu, and I realized this isn’t just any beauty brand to The Miami Edition Spa, it’s one of the key brands used in various treatments, from firming facials to detoxifying massages and healing scrubs.

Youthful Hands

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $52 (originally $80)



Omorovicza (which the brand’s Instagram makes much easier to pronounce: O-MOR-O-VEET-SA) was created with the help of a Nobel Prize-winning lab and leans on the natural resources of Budapest, once named the “Spa Capital of the World,” which is renowned for its healing and revitalizing thermal baths. It makes total sense that a fancy Miami spa would want to use these products, with ancient ties but modern science, and it makes total sense that all of us would want to take them home to add a little of that Budapest magic to our own daily routines.

For a clearing and evening toner, you’ll want to grab the lactic and glycolic-acid solution, aptly named Acid Solution, while it’s nearly $40 off. The Scalp Reviver, a formula that refreshes oily roots and exfoliates skin simultaneously, is another great deal to take advantage of for 30 percent less.

Scalp Reviver

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $64 (originally $92)

A particularly timely opportunity during these gray winter months may be the deals on Face Glow and Glam Glow, two nourishing creams packed with skin-care benefits, to give you a sun-kissed boost while your next sunny trip is still a far-away dream.

Glam Glow

Omorovicza

To buy: omorovicza.com, $48 (originally $69)

Shop our six top picks to grab for less during Omorovicza’s limited-time sale, or use our exclusive promo code OMORO20 to shop full-priced products for 20 percent off (excluding gift sets).