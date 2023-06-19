These Podiatrist-approved Flip-flops With Arch Support Have Been My Go-to Travel Shoes for 9+ Years

A few years ago, while starting my career as a travel writer, I visited Disney’s Aulani Resort on the island of Oahu. Somehow in the excitement of packing all my travel essentials, I managed to forget my flip-flops. It’s no wonder — up until this point, my go-to flip-flops had been cheap, plastic, and flimsy. You know, the flat kind that make their signature slapping sound while walking.

Fortunately, the resort’s gift shop had some for sale that completely changed my understanding of how comfy flip-flops could be. At $75, they were a lot more than I wanted to spend. But the saleswoman assured me these weren’t just any sandals. These were OluKai’s Ohana Quick-Dry Flip Flops. Nearly 10 years later, I still owe her many mahalos for introducing me to them.

Calling the Ohanas flip-flops is a bit of a misnomer. They don’t flip or flop. They’re made of premium synthetic materials designed to last so many seasons you won’t find yourself flip-flopping and shopping again for a long time. My first pair of Ohanas, which I wore everywhere from the beaches of the Bahamas to the Alps of Austria, lasted me seven years.

I’m now nearly two years into my second pair, and despite rocking them on seven continents this year alone (including to Antarctica on a cruise ship), they’re showing no signs of wear and tear. I mostly wear them in casual settings, but they also look nice enough to pair with a dress or skirt.

The thing I love most about these sandals, however, isn’t their longevity. It’s their comfortability. Unlike most flip-flops which are flat, they have a cushioned drop-in footbed that supports my arches. Like other sandals that qualify as walking shoes, they cradle my feet so they never come off the way other flip-flops do. I’ve worn my Ohana’s for miles at a time, and even over rough terrain like rocks while hiking to waterfalls in Costa Rica.

But don’t just take my word for it. One Amazon shopper who left a five-star review for them and suffers from foot pain wrote, “My podiatrist recommended OluKai sandals because he said they were well cushioned and supportive…They are really comfortable. If you are looking for flip-flops that you can wear all day long and still feel comfortable, look no further.”

Another thing I love about the Ohanas, which are available in men’s and women’s sizes and come in 30 colors at Amazon, is the fact they’re water-resistant and quick-drying. I can cross streams in them or wear them in the rain without experiencing chafing. And they don’t get slippery! The non-marking rubber outsoles grip wet surfaces surprisingly well. Meanwhile, the part that goes between your toes isn’t plastic, it’s a soft synthetic fabric, so I’ve never gotten any blisters between my toes.

In fact, I haven’t really heard of anyone who has experienced discomfort while wearing their OluKai’s Ohana Flip Flops. At Amazon, they have more than 5,000 five-star ratings. In fact, 85 percent of shoppers left five stars, which gives them an impressive 4.7-star average rating. One highly satisfied shopper wrote, “I have terrible knee and back problems and thought that ugly orthopedics were my only option until I finally tried these. Bought them for a one week beach vacation and was hoping to at least wear them around the resort, but they were so comfortable I wore them everywhere — shopping, touring, etc!”

Another shopper, who says they have plantar fasciitis, wore theirs while on a Disney vacation and was able to walk 4 to 5 miles per day in them without pain. Of course, you don’t need to be on a trip to enjoy these sandals. One shopper mentioned doing yard work in them, and another wrote that they can’t wait to put them on after a day at work. But by far, my favorite review, which I can sadly relate to, is this one: “I could create a tower of all the shoes I've tried that ended up a waste of money. These would not be a part of that tower.”

Of course, if $75 for these brilliant OluKai’s Ohana Quick-Dry Flip Flops isn’t in your budget right now, or you want a different look, Amazon has plenty of other orthotic flip-flops. Here are five other best-sellers at Amazon, all under $50.

More Comfortable Orthotic Flip-flops at Amazon:

Aerothotic Women's Comfortable Arch Support Orthotic Thong Sandals

KuaiLu Women’s Yoga Mat Flip Flops

Walk Hero Men’s Flip Flop with Orthotic Arch Support

Llsoarss Plantar Fasciitis Feet Sandal with Arch Support

Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals for Women

