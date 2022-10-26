Staying warm and cozy while on the go in the fall is quite a challenge; I don’t want to risk overheating in a puffer coat or parka, and would hate to still be chilly in a light trench coat or shacket. And, on top of it all, I want to ensure I look (somewhat) stylish while dressing for the cooler weather.

Over the years, I’ve stocked up on my fair share of sweaters, sweatshirts, and coats for the fall, but none of them seem to have stayed in style. Plus, I’ve had to come to terms with some of them just not being able to fit anymore — especially those I’ve had since high school (which was over half a decade ago).



To buy: oldnavy.com, $44 with code SWEET (originally $55)

Thankfully, Amazon shoppers have come across this super-cute knit quarter-zip from Old Navy that was bound to solve my cold-dressing woes. The cozy sweater has a high neck with a zipper closure, drop-shoulder sleeves, and elasticized rib-knit cuffs. It’s made of cotton, polyester, nylon, and spandex, so you’re guaranteed the utmost warmth, softness, and flexibility to move with you. And, it’s a great addition to your fall packing list, as it can be dressed up or down.

Right now, it’s available in gray, forest green, and white; while the gray colorway offers the most sizes, you’ll need to act fast to secure the dark green or white options since they are almost sold out. The sweater also comes in nine sizes (XS to 4X), and reviewers note to size down since it runs slightly large. What’s more, it’s versatile enough that I’ve been able to pair it with a plethora of t-shirts, jeans, and fall boots.

To buy: oldnavy.com, $44 with code SWEET (originally $55)

And I’m not the only fan. “Great quality and super warm! Perfect sweater for fall or winter,” one Old Navy shopper wrote. Another said, “Love this sweater! So soft, such a great fit and [I] love the zippered neck. This will be my weekend go-to sweater.” Some shared that it “has quickly become my new favorite sweater, while others reported that they “couldn’t resist buying two” — the style is just that good.

While I love the Old Navy quarter-zip, and have certainly put it to use over the last few weeks, I couldn’t help but to browse other similar options. I personally own this sweater in a salmon color, but to continue building my capsule wardrobe for the next few months, I’m on the hunt for a more neutral option. Below, check out some additional picks for my favorite knit quarter-zips that I have my eye on.



Barbour Stavia Quarter-Zip



This chic quarter-zip is ideal for those who frequently work in an office during the week. It’s relaxed enough that it won’t make you feel like you’re too dressed up, yet has an effortless, modern look. The chunky sweater is available in two colors and a variety of sizes and can pair well with jeans and boots. It’s made of wool-blended yarns and is donned with a dramatic collar, along with a zipper closure. You’re guaranteed extra warmth and coziness whenever you wear this quarter-zip.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $170



Dokotoo Pullover Polo



If you’re looking to buy more than one quarter-zip this season, then this is the option for you. It’s available in more colors than we could ever want and comes in five sizes. The sweater is made of polyester and has a waffle-weave design, plus a v-neck, zippered closure. It’s a great addition to your fall wardrobe, and is lightweight enough to bring on any trip you have planned.

To buy: amazon.com, $39

Hotouch V-Neck Sweatshirt

For a more relaxed look and feel, you’ll want this quarter-zip from Amazon. The knitted pullover is stretchy and soft, and it’s recommended to order a size up if you want it to be a bit loose. It has a collared neckline with a zipper closure, along with ribbed cuffs. The sweater pairs well with jeans and boots, and would be a great gift ahead of the holidays.

To buy: amazon.com, $35

At the time of publishing, the price was as little as $40.