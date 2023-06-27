The Lightweight, Easy-to-use Beach Tent T+L Editors Have Given a Perfect Score Is 55% Off at Amazon

This shopper-loved tent has more than 4,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

By
Lydia Price
Lydia Price
Lydia Price
Lydia Price is the commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, where she writes and edits reviews about outdoor products.
Published on June 27, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Beach Tents Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

When it comes to beach days, a tent is the perfect way to find respite from the sun’s harsh rays. Travel + Leisure recently tested several models to find the best beach canopies out there and gave the Oileus XL Beach Tent a rare perfect score — and you can now snag it ahead of Amazon Prime Day for an unbeatable price. 

We love how this highly rated beach tent is lightweight, easy to set up, has a UPF of 50+ to protect you from harmful sun rays, and is waterproof in case you get caught in a rainstorm. Plus, an extra-long ground cover helps keep sand away from the inside of the tent and provides more room for stretching out. All that beach convenience can be yours before the retailer’s big Prime Day sales event officially begins on July 11. 

Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter Orange

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $45 (originally $100)

Want some privacy at the beach? The Oileus XL has you covered; you can velcro the ground cover to the top of the tent when you need a moment to change out of a wet swimsuit before the drive home or deal with a dirty diaper. 

The tent’s UPF 50+ rating means it blocks out 98 percent of the sun’s rays, and the two windows let you further control airflow and temperature. “I am in South Florida and the sun can be brutal, but this tent definitely keeps it several degrees cooler and the little windows provide a nice cross breeze to enjoy,” one shopper wrote.  

At 91.2 inches by 45 inches by 45 inches, it’s made to fit four people comfortably, and it only weighs a mere 4 pounds. Best of all, the pop-up design means you don’t have to waste any time on assembly before enjoying your beach day. “I love that this came in and all I had to do was take it out of the carrying bag it comes with and unfold it,” one reviewer raved. “It goes up very quickly, with no extra [poles] to put together or anything to assemble which adds to the convenience.”

Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter Pink

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $100)

This tent is all about truly making life a beach. Two mesh pockets keep you organized while a carrying case with backpack straps frees up your hands for transport. It also comes in a wide range of colors, including pink and khaki. Almost 5,000 satisfied buyers have given it a perfect rating on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter Blue

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $100)

You don’t need an Amazon account to snag the Oileus XL Beach Tent, but you can sign up for free for the easiest shopping experience, and remember that Prime Members have access to the best deals and amazing benefits and perks

If you’re still looking for your own personal sand castle, check out these other great deals for Prime Day. 

More Best-selling Beach Tents on Sale at Amazon

WhiteFang Deluxe XL Beach Tent

Amazon Prime Day WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shade Shelter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $56 with on-site coupon (originally $90)

WhiteFang Beach Tent

Amazon Prime Day WhiteFang Beach Tent Anti-UV Portable Sun Shade Shelter

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $50)

OutdoorMaster Pop-up Beach Tent

Amazon Prime Day OutdoorMaster Pop Up Beach Tent for 4 Person

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Gorich Beach Tent

Amazon Prime Day Gorich Beach Tent, Beach Shade

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $80)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $45. 

