These 'Magic' Flight Attendant-approved Packing Cubes Fit 2 Weeks' Worth of Winter Clothes

If folding isn’t your forte, packing your vacation clothes can be an overwhelming task. Instead of stressfully cramming your clothes, shoes, toiletries, and essentials into your suitcase, it’s time to invest in a solid set of luggage organizers like the Oee Packing Cubes.

Available in sets of six and eight, the Amazon packing cubes come with a budget-friendly price tag, ranging from $16 to $21 depending on the one you choose. They even come recommended by flight attendants.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Regardless of which pack you choose, you'll be getting four packing cubes in a variety of sizes (small, medium, large, and extra-large) so you can customize which ones you'll need depending on your suitcase size and trip duration. The sets also come with a 13.5-inch by 10.5-inch shoe bag and 10.5-inch by 6-inch toiletry pouch, both of which will be useful for any type of traveler.

For extra packing convenience, the eight-piece set also features another toiletry pouch, which has a clear plastic front so you can put your travel-sized liquids through TSA security hassle-free, and a drawstring laundry bag. Both sets are also available in plenty of fun colors to match your go-to gear.

To ensure that the Oee packing cubes will make it through the unpredictable drops, scratches, and spills that come with traveling, each one is made with a thick nylon fabric; not only does this durable material protect your clothes and essentials, but it's also machine washable, so you can keep your packing cubes looking brand new. The same goes for the additional laundry, toiletry, and shoe bags.

What's more, the packing cubes feature a secure wrap-around zipper closure to keep everything securely inside (and help you easily load up and unpack each one). They're also equipped with a convenient top-carrying handle and have mesh tops so you can see what's inside them.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $21

The Oee Packing Cubes have racked up more than 5,500 glowing five-star ratings from Amazon customers, many of whom are experienced fliers. "I love this luggage organizer set," exclaimed one shopper. "I am a flight attendant and use these multiple times a week. They had held up quite a while and still look new."

Another reviewer wrote, "I travel for work frequently and over the years have become a packing genius, but these have upped my game. I can easily use the large cube to pack an entire week of clothes and put it in my carry-on with room to spare." They also quipped, "If you travel, you need these." Similarly, another avid traveler added, "I use these to organize my packing. When I arrive on site, within minutes I can be unpacked at the hotel but transferring these cubes to drawers and hanging up a few items. Life-changing."

They've also earned a stamp of approval from self-described overpackers. One customer shared, "These cubes enable me to pack what I need and a lot more in a very strategic way, and fit everything into my Away Bigger Carry-on with ease. I seriously thought it was magic." They also highlighted that the Oee Packing Cubes are their "solution to carry-on-only traveling" and added that they've helped them save money on checked bag fees.

Elaborating on just how much you can fit in the set, a final traveler was happy to report: "It can hold more items than it looks; I was able to pack two weeks' worth of winter clothing for my trip with the [six-piece] set."

Curious if the Oee Packing Cubes live up to the hype? Well, there's only one way to find out: Add them to your Amazon cart now and test 'em out on your next adventure.

At the time of publishing, the prices were $16 and $21.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

