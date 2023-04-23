Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Fanny Pack Is Winning Over Fans of the Lululemon Belt Bag — and It’s Just $17

If you’ve traveled recently or spent time in any major cities, then it’s a distinct possibility that you’ve witnessed firsthand the reign of the belt bag. The functional design and ergonomic shape of this pack has solidified its meteoric rise in popularity as both a fashion statement and a travel staple, but finding a good option on a budget can prove to be difficult.

While the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag may have started the trend of this slim bag that allows you to experience the joys of hands-free travel without sacrificing style, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other bags that check all the same boxes without the same price tag. In fact, the Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag is currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $17, and coming in 34 colors this is one hot accessory you’ll be able to stock up on at a reasonable cost.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $24)

This style of bag has become incredibly popular not only due to the slim shape and ease of which it can complement any outfit, but also because of how functional it is (and how much space it contains.) This best-selling pack from Ododos is made with a high-quality nylon material that’s waterproof and comfortable to wear in warmer months, and it’s perfect for outings when you want your hands free and your valuables protected against your body. The bag sits at 8 inches by 5.5 inches, making it ideal for air travel without being too bulky, but it’s also well-suited for day trips and even sightseeing adventures.

The inside features one primary pocket as well as an additional mesh pouch that’s large enough to store an iPhone, and it even features a hidden pocket on the back that’s perfect for your passport. The adjustable strap is smooth and gentle on the skin, and it’s easily lengthened to work as a crossbody bag, or shortened if you’re more interested in styling it as a fanny pack. Plus, the broad range of stunning colors is guaranteed to match any of your travel outfits without foregoing the functionality of hands-free travel.

Travelers are completely taken with this slim, versatile bag, with one customer noting that they “used this for a vacation in Cancun” and while they “don’t usually go for trends like this” they “can’t imagine not having it now.” Another shopper agreed, even dubbing this bag the “best purchase I’ve ever made,” and noting that it “holds everything I need, plus more.” They even admitted that they “love this bag” so much that they “want it in every color.”

If you’re concerned about the quality of this pack in comparison to its more expensive counterparts, shoppers can put your mind at ease. In fact, one traveler noted that it’s “comfortable to wear, durable, and practical,” while another customer admitted that it was “comparable to the Lululemon bag” and they “liked the quality so much” that they’ve even “gifted three out to different people.”

Here to enable people on any budget to enjoy the functional and stylish fanny pack trend is the Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag that’s currently on sale at Amazon for as little as just $17 in 34 bright, pastel, and neutral colors. The spacious design has plenty of room for your passport, iPhone, wallet, keys, and even sunglasses, all while helping make travel just a little bit easier with the luxury of hands-free movement.

